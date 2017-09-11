ESPN's Beth Mowins set to continue a story that started 30 years ago

Football has long been a male-dominated domain, but women are gradually putting their own stamp on the sport. This week, Yahoo Sports will examine the inroads that women have made at every level of the game.

Anytime someone mentions that she’s the first woman to do play-by-play on an NFL broadcast, Gayle Sierens always makes the same joke.

The retired Tampa news anchor inevitably pokes fun at herself for three decades going by without another woman following in her footsteps.

“I always laughingly say, ‘Boy, I really kicked that door down for women, didn’t I?'” Sierens said. “I apparently kicked it down and it sprung right back up when I turned around and walked away.”

At last, another female announcer has managed to bust through that same door, and it’s someone who credits Sierens with having a significant influence on her career. ESPN’s Beth Mowins will become just the second woman to do play-by-play for a regular-season NFL game when she and Rex Ryan call Monday night’s clash between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Beth Mowins has called Oakland Raiders preseason games the past few years. (AP)

When Sierens called a Seahawks-Chiefs matchup on the final Sunday of the 1987 NFL season, Mowins was just a college student with big dreams and a booming voice. Mowins kept a small memento to mark the occasion, cutting out a newspaper clipping about Sierens as a reminder to herself that calling an NFL game was an attainable goal.

The two women crossed paths for the first time during the 2010 NCAA women’s volleyball tournament when Mowins called a national semifinal match that happened to feature Sierens’ daughter. They said hello, exchanged phone numbers and struck up an instant friendship, bonding over Sierens’ tales of her one afternoon as an NFL play-by-play announcer and Mowins’ lifelong quest to reach the same heights.

Mowins, 50, has become a mainstay of ESPN’s college football play-by-play lineup over the past decade and done some Oakland Raiders preseason football. She also continues to call men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and softball. When she learned this past spring that she’d finally get a crack at a regular-season NFL game on a Monday night stage no less, Sierens was one of the first people she called.

“I wanted to share the good news with her and also give her a heads-up because I figured there would be a little attention coming her way,” Mowins said. “She’s the one other woman who sort of had an understanding about the emotions, excitement and energy that I was experiencing. It was a cool moment to be able to say thank you and to let her know she’s not the only woman in the club anymore.”

Opportunities scarce for women

A second woman finally breaking into NFL play-by-play 30 years after the first underscores one of the glaring inequities in American sports television. It’s common for female on-air talent to host studio shows or report from the sideline, but few women in marquee sports have found success actually broadcasting games.

While Doris Burke (basketball), Jessica Mendoza (baseball) and Pam Ward (college football) are among the exceptions to that rule, the history of women in play-by-play or analyst roles on NFL broadcasts is especially brief. Lesley Visser served as a radio analyst for a CBS/Westwood One game in 2001 and eight years later did color for a preseason matchup between the Saints and Dolphins. Kate Scott also called a pair of preseason 49ers games last year on KNBR 680 in San Francisco because one of the team’s usual announcers was in Rio working for NBC during the Olympics. Throw in Sierens’ lone game in 1987 and the preseason Raiders games Mowins has called, and that’s the entire list.

At a time when the NFL estimates 45 percent of its fans are female, the dearth of women calling games is especially confounding. None of the qualities that make a revered football play-by-play announcer require playing experience. Al Michaels, Jim Nantz and Joe Buck never snagged a touchdown pass or picked up a blitzing linebacker.

