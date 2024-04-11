ESPN: Texas DT Byron Murphy II won’t slip past Seahawks at 16

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches we should (in theory) learn more about what each team has planned thanks to hard journalism. Today we got our first glimmer at what the Seahawks might have in mind for Round 1.

Here’s what Matt Miller at ESPN had to say about Seattle’s plans.

“The hiring of Mike Macdonald as coach has shifted how we view the Seahawks’ needs, but one constant has been defensive tackle. The Seahawks re-signed Leonard Williams in free agency, but sources with the team reiterated to me this week No. 16 is the floor for Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. Murphy’s first-step quickness and power are ideal in the 3-technique position and would boost the interior pass-rush skills of this defense.”

On the surface it makes sense, given what we now know about the relative value of interior linemen compared to other defensive positions. However, fans also have to take all reportage about the draft with a big dose of salt. Remember two years ago the team’s sources had all the beat reporters believing they would target Desmond Ridder in Round 2.

Teams don’t have any incentive to share their actual plans, but Murphy is a great prospect and builds up a unit that will need an infusion pretty soon. Dre’Mont Jones and the backups are pretty young, but both Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed will be over 30 when next season starts. Picking Murphy helps keep this iDL unit going strong for the long run.

We wouldn’t have any problem with Murphy as the pick, so long as they aren’t passing on Washington QB Michael Penix to get him.

Just two weeks to go!

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking Seahawks position groups from best to worst

Projecting Seattle’s starting lineup before the NFL draft

Breaking down Seahawks picks from NFL.com mock

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire