ESPN ranks Bills-Keon Coleman among 100 best fits after 2024 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills got a seal of approval for their selection of Keon Coleman at the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN ranked the 100-best fits among every single player drafted at the event. The Bills and Coleman match landed at the No. 31 overall spot.

While some had questioned the Bills’ decision to trade out of the first round entirely, it received praise from ESPN. In the end, Buffalo ended up landing Coleman with the top pick in the second round.

The breakdown of the pick can be found below:

31. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills (Pick 2-33)

My final overall ranking: No. 38 One of the most obvious picks in every mock draft was the Bills selecting a wide receiver. Coleman was a solid value at No. 33 (after two trade-backs) with seven receivers off the board in the first round, and with his size and post-up ability, he’s exactly what Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen wanted. Coleman’s ability to win on 50-50 balls and create yards after the catch will help the Bills replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

