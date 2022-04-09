ESPN predicts the top 25 future offenses in college football. Where is Ohio State?

It’s the college football offseason folks, and that means there’s a ton of lists and rankings out there. Heck, we’re not throwing any shade because we’ve also gotten into the act and will continue to do so.

However, we’ve been following ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and his future rankings pieces that tries to project ahead for the next three years (2022, 2023, and 2024). He already had Ohio State extremely high in his future quarterback rankings, and he’s back to take a look at the offensive side of the ball.

If you are interested in what Rittenberg says about the entire 25-team list, you can get a peek at it yourself by heading on over to ESPN (subscription required), but we’re just going to focus on the rankings and what he says about YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes.

So, where does Rittenberg think Ohio State will be over the next three years when it comes to putting up yards and points? Pretty much where the Buckeyes have been for a while. Here’s what Rittenberg has to say and where OSU is ranked in his assessment.

As ususal, we unveil things by saving the best for the last.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 23

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Utah Utes

Utah Utes

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 14

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Pitt Panthers

Pitt Panthers

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 19

Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 15

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 13

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 16

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 11

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 20

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 14

BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 25

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 23

Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 17

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 3

NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 9

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

UCF Knights

UCF Knights

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: Not Ranked

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 17

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 12

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 8

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 9

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 10

2021 Future Offense Ranking: Not Ranked

Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 6

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 18

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 7

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 1

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 5

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 5

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 4

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 6

USC Trojans

USC Trojans

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 2

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 7

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 3

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 Future Quarterback Ranking: 1

2021 Future Offense Ranking: 4

What Rittenberg Says

“The effect of several strong recruiting cycles under coach Ryan Day is showing with an Ohio State offense that should be loaded through the 2024 season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters what’s likely his final college season as a top Heisman Trophy candidate, after passing for 2,165 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final five games last season. Kyle McCord should be ready to step in for 2023 and possibly 2024, and QB recruiting remains strong. Ohio State could have the nation’s best triple threat with Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who will play at least two more seasons in Columbus after rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman. Smith-Njigba (1,606 receiving yards) will lead a wideout group that will lean more on Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr., and dynamic sophomore Emeka Egbuka. Sophomore Miyan Williams, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry, will back up Henderson.

“Ohio State hired Justin Frye to upgrade an offensive line not short on talent but needing a boost after being overpowered by Michigan late last fall. Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson Jr. form one of the nation’s top tackle tandems, while center Luke Wypler and guard Matt Jones each earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021. Wypler and projected starting guard Donovan Jackson each have sophomore eligibility, as does Josh Fryar, a rotation piece at guard. The Buckeyes will miss Jeremy Ruckert at tight end, and should turn to veteran Mitch Rossi, junior Gee Scott Jr. and others.”

