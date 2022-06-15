ESPN FPI ranks college football teams that have the best chance of winning out. Where is Ohio State?

As much as everyone would have you believe, undefeated seasons in college football don’t come around very often, especially since the advent of conference championship games and the College Football Playoff. Even Alabama finds itself losing a game most years.

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2022 college football season, ESPN continues to provide some bleep and blurp algorithms that we can look at to see where its Football Power Index expects FBS teams to do this coming season.

One of the measurements that go into whatever formula spits out these sorts of things is every FBS team’s chance of winning out this fall. As you would expect, it’s the big boys that have the best chance of running the table, with a big dropoff after a few teams.

But where is Ohio State in all the madness? Here’s a look at the top ten five teams that have a decent chance of winning all of their games in 2022 according to the ESPN FPI. We build up to the team with the best chance.

Boise State Broncos (Mountain West)

Dec. 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Percentage chance of winning out

2.4 %

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Jayron Kearse (1) celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Clemson won 37-17. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Percentage chance of winning out

15 %

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Percentage chance of winning out

16.4 %

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds the National Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Percentage chance of winning out

20.0 %

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

ESPN FPI Percentage chance of winning out

32.5 %

