Who ESPN expert mocks to 49ers in seven-round 2024 draft projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are gearing up for another important NFL draft under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco looks to fill the back end of its roster -- and potentially replace some starters -- with cheap, controllable talent to remain under the NFL's salary cap.

The 49ers addressed several positions of need in free agency, positioning themselves to potentially take the best player available in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here's who ESPN's Matt Miller has the 49ers selecting in his latest seven-round mock draft.

Round 1, pick 31

Jordan Morgan, G/OT, Arizona

"The 49ers were active in free agency, but they didn't do much regarding the offensive line, which struggled throughout the postseason," Miller wrote. "To me, that signals that the front office sees the draft class as a good opportunity to build there. Morgan played left tackle at Arizona, but he is seen by scouts as a potential guard at the next level. He has 37 games of experience and is a great mover in space. Morgan is a plug-and-play fit in the 49ers' scheme."

Round 2, pick 63

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

"Arik Armstead was released in a salary cap-saving move, and while the 49ers did add Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott, a true 3-technique rusher should be on the draft wish list behind offensive line help," Miller wrote. "Jenkins is 6-3 and 299 pounds, and he ran a 4.91-second 40, showing his speed. But he is also one of the strongest defensive tackles in the class."

Round 3, pick 94

Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

"Zinter has missed the pre-draft process with a leg injury, but his power in the run game and movement traits are exactly what the 49ers are lacking at right guard," Miller wrote.

Round 4, pick 124 (from Dallas)

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Round 4, pick 132

Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

Round 4, pick 135 (Compensatory; original pick penalized four spots)

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Round 5, pick 176 (Compensatory)

Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

Round 6, pick 211 (Compensatory)

Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

Round 6, pick 215 (Compensatory)

Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Round 7, pick 251

Nick Gargiulo, C, South Carolina

