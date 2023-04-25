ESPN Draft analyst has Bears taking a sleeper defensive lineman

ESPN Draft analyst has Bears taking a sleeper d-lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally the week of the NFL Draft. All the speculation and prognostications are winding down and the final mock drafts are being released.

And that includes ESPN's Matt Miller, who dropped his final mock draft of the season, which includes all seven rounds. For those hoping the Bears trade down, Miller opted against including trades.

With the ninth overall pick in the draft, Miller has the Chicago Bears selecting Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness.

"The Bears are positioned to take the best player available in Ryan Poles' second draft, and Van Ness offers both an immediate impact and a stunning ceiling," Miller wrote. "He didn't start at Iowa but produced seven sacks in 2022. At 6-5 and 272 pounds, with 34-inch arms, he has fantastic open-field agility. During position drills at the combine, one scout texted me that he 'looks like a strong safety' given his movement and ability to change directions.

"In coach Matt Eberflus' 4-3 defense, you would love to see an interior pass-rusher here, but there isn't a defensive tackle worthy of the No. 9 pick with Carter off the board."

Most mock drafts have the Bears taking an offensive tackle if Jalen Carter doesn't fall to nine. Miller has Carter going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, so he's off the board. But in Miller's mock, the no offensive tackles had come of the board when the Bears came on the clock. They could've had their pick of the group and pass for a player who didn't start in college.

While some Iowa fans would presumably be elated with the pick, a lot of Bears fans might be left scratching their head.

Miller has the Bears drafting Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton with the 53rd overall pick, their first in the second-round. Defensive tackle is a big need for the Bears and a big reason why Carter was consistently mocked to the Bears when they owned the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears finally address the offensive line with the 61st overall pick, their second in the second-round, by selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

"There has been plenty of speculation that the Bears could draft an offensive tackle in the first round, but Jones is good value in the second," Miller wrote. "He might even remind GM Ryan Poles of a tackle he helped sign in Kansas City: Orlando Brown Jr. At 6-8 and 374 pounds with 36 3/8-inch arms, Jones is almost impossible to run around. And despite average flexibility and quickness, he was very successful against NFL-caliber pass-rushers at Ohio State. Jones could slot in at right tackle in Week 1."

With the first pick of the third round, 64th overall, Miller has the Bears drafting Ohio State center Luke Wypler. That gives Justin Fields two former teammates on his offensive line.

Here is Miller's full mock draft for the Bears. It includes a lot of offensive help, including a pair of wide receivers and a running back.

Pick Name Position School 9. (from CAR) Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa 53. (from BAL) Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin 61. (from SF/CAR) Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 64. Luke Wypler C Ohio State 103. Kendre Miller RB TCU 133. (from PHI) Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville 136. Michael Wilson WR Stanford 148. (from NE/BAL) Braeden Daniels G Utah 258. Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin

