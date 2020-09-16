ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit responds to call to move to 'Monday Night Football' booth

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were a hit in the “Monday Night Football” booth.

The tandem drew overwhelming praise on social media as they called the first game of ESPN’s doubleheader Monday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

The two have worked together for years calling ESPN’s marquee college football broadcasts. With their seamless transition to the NFL booth, many wondered why the network doesn’t promote the duo to its highest-profile game broadcast.

Herbsreit responds

The voice of College Football @KirkHerbstreit reacts to Nebraska's president on a hot mic saying:



“I am a college football junkie,” Herbstreit said during a conversation about the potential return of Big Ten football amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “ I am just — I loved what I did last night, but I don’t know if I could ever shut down college football and do NFL. College football feeds my soul, you know?”

ESPN’s ‘MNF’ problems

ESPN has struggled for years to find a successful “MNF” booth, which it revamped again this offseason after Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore — well, mostly Booger — were widely panned.

Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese called Monday’s late game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans and will man the “MNF” booth for the rest of the season.

ESPN’s fanbase isn’t likely to give them a long leash to develop chemistry. If they aren’t an early success, calls for Fowler and Herbstreit could renew.

