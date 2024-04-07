It may not save his job but Erik ten Hag should unleash chaos against Liverpool

Defeat to Liverpool on Sunday could spell more trouble for Erik ten Hag - Reuters/Toby Melville

After Thursday’s shambolic defeat at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag accepted his side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League had expired. Even Uefa’s adjusted coefficients cannot help him now. Sixth is about the best he can get.

But the manager’s own ambitions of being in position next season are still extant. Just.

In truth, those marks on the window ledge outside the Old Trafford boardroom have been gouged by Ten Hag’s fingernails. Many believe the new part-owners of the club have already made up their mind. Ineos’s stated aim in investing in United is to restore former times. Not just the trophy-winning part – though that helps. But they want to see the attacking instincts that once defined the club. They are in it to bask in reflective glory.

Which is why Ten Hag should not entirely give up hope. Victory against Liverpool could, for a moment at least, nudge things his way. For the fans of the club, the symbolism of such a win is potent. To put a spanner in their bitterest rivals’ championship tilt, to stall the seemingly more than potent attempt to equal United’s own 20 titles, to mess with the triumphal departure of Jurgen Klopp: nothing else would serve as adequate compensation for their own side’s wretched season. To the neutral it may be petty, but to those who pay the bills, such things matter.

And Ten Hag knows how to beat Liverpool. He did it last month. All he needs to do is unleash the chaos, maybe start with Antony at left back and Bruno Fernandes as sweeper rather than wait until extra time. Sure, it is a gamble. Not least because chaos did not work against Chelsea.

Ten Hag starting both Bruno Fernandes (right) and Antony (centre) would certainly unleash chaos for Manchester United - Reuters/Phil Noble

But the point is, it has worked a lot better for him than any system he has yet managed to instill. When he attempts to plan and play carefully, his side look hapless, forlorn, the opposite of what the new lot in the boardroom want. They cannot control games, they cannot manage processes, they are not simply bereft of a Plan B, they seem to lack a Plan A. So let them off the hook, let them just play, return them to the playground.

There is a precedent for such an approach deep in United history that Ten Hag might be advised to study. Precisely 50 years ago, back in the spring of 1974, the club were sinking towards relegation from the top division. Tommy Docherty, the manager installed a couple of seasons earlier in the hope of restoring some of the glory to a rapidly fading operation, was floundering.

His cautious - if you cannot win at least make sure you do not lose - methodology was not working. He could not buy a goal. Here’s how bad things were: for a while Alex Stepney, his goalkeeper, by dint of being charged with taking penalties, was the leading scorer.

And then, with relegation becoming increasingly likely, he had a conversation with United’s president Sir Matt Busby who, ever conscious of the club’s responsibility to its followers, told him that if they were going to go down, at least go down in flames. Docherty took this as permission to remove the hand brake. And, while demotion would not be averted, over the next couple of seasons he presided over the most life-affirming attacking style, culminating in victory in the 1977 FA Cup final. Against Liverpool.

True, the odds are not in his favour. Yet do a Docherty against Klopp’s side, just go for it, and Ten Hag might at least win over fans increasingly disillusioned by his leadership. It probably would not be enough to keep him in his post. But, as a final gamble, it certainly gives him more chance than if he tried to bore his way through the game.

