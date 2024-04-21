Erik Jones transported to local hospital after Talladega crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Erik Jones was transported to a local hospital after a crash in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jones was in a group of fellow Toyota drivers when a tangle in the 2.66-mile track’s third turn sent his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Camry nose-first into the outside retaining wall, ending his race after 154 of the 188 laps in Sunday’s GEICO 500. He finished 35th in the 38-car field.

Jones was initially evaluated and released from Talladega’s infield care center. NASCAR officials said he later returned and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Jones is in his fourth year driving the No. 43, which has been run under the banner of Richard Petty Motorsports, Petty GMS and now Legacy M.C. since he took the ride in 2021. The 27-year-old driver is a three-time Cup Series winner, with victories at Daytona (2018) and Darlington (2019, 2022).