Eric DeCosta is ‘extremely excited’ to watch Rashod Bateman play this year

Just days before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens and 2021 first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman reached an agreement on a two-year extension, tying him down through the 2026 season.

Bateman has shown glimpses of what he can do at the NFL level, but injuries have kept him from reaching the level many thought he was capable of coming out of Minnesota in 2021. After not re-signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and only adding one player in the fourth draft round, Bateman is in line for a significant role this season with the Ravens. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta spoke highly about Bateman when addressing the media following the draft’s second day.

“Rashod’s [Bateman] a player that – I’ve said it a million times, and I think Coach [John Harbaugh] would say the same thing … I am extremely excited to watch Rashod this year,” DeCosta said. “I think his best football is ahead of him. So, to get him back was kind of a no-brainer. It’s something he wanted. It’s something we wanted. When both sides kind of see the same goal, it’s easy to kind of accomplish. I just feel like he’s a really, really talented player who has had some bad luck with injuries. I think he’s got a very bright future, and I’m excited to watch him play.”

Bateman finished the 2023 season with just 367 receiving yards and one touchdown. With another year separating Bateman from his 2022 season-ending Lisfranc injury, the talented wideout should hopefully return to form and finally have the type of season everyone has been waiting for.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire