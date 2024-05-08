Epsom Derby 2024: When is the race, how to watch it on TV and latest odds

Auguste Rodin took last year's Derby for Aidan O'Brien - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Derby is the biggest race of the Flat season and the most important of the British Classics.

Officially for three-year-old colts and fillies – though the latter rarely compete – the race is run over one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards at Epsom Downs, a particularly undulating course with a pronounced slope towards the rails on the home straight.

The Derby is the third of the British racing’s five Classics. The others are the Oaks, which is for fillies only and takes place at Epsom the day before, the 2,000 Guineas, the 1,000 Guineas (both at Newmarkets) and St Leger at Doncaster.

Britain’s richest Flat horse race has been staged since 1780 and this year is the culmination of a two-day festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse and will attract a crowd of about 130,000. The Derby has been run annually for 243 years but was moved to Newmarket from 1915-18 and 1940-45.

This year’s race is worth £1.5 million, with the winner taking home £850,650 in prize-money. Check out the latest odds here.

What date is the Epsom Derby?

This year’s race takes place on Saturday, June 1 on the second day of the Betfred Derby Festival. The Oaks and the Coronation Cup are staged the day before.

What time does the race start?

This year’s race will revert to its usual start time of 4.30pm. Last year, the race was moved to earlier in the day to avoid a direct clash with the FA Cup final.

What TV channel is it on?

The race will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage also available on the subscription service Racing TV.

Will the King and Queen have any horses in the race?

The King and Queen will have no runner in the Derby this year but could potentially have a runner in both the Coronation Cup and the Oaks, both run on Friday May 3 – the day before the Derby.

There has never been a royal winner of the Derby. The closest was in 1953, when Aureole finished second just days after the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who is the most successful current trainer?

Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer in the 243 years of the Derby, winning nine times, with Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), Wings of Eagles (2017), Anthony Van Dyck (2019), Serpentine (2020) and Auguste Rodin (2023).

O’Brien has numerous chances for this year’s race, with five of the top 10 in the market trained at his Tipperary yard.

Consult our runners and riders guide for full details on this year’s entries.

Which horse won last year?

Last year’s race was won by 9/2 shot Auguste Rodin, trained by Aiden O’Brien and owned by Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith.

There can never be repeat winners of the Derby as the race is run only for three-year-olds.

What are the latest odds?

City Of Troy 7/2

Arabian Crown 4/1

Henry Longfellow 8/1

Ancient Wisdom 10/1

Diego Velazquez 14/1

Los Angeles 20/1

God’s Widow 20/1

Bellum Justum 33/1

Grosvenor Square 33/1

Having a bet on the race? Find the best Epsom Derby betting offers