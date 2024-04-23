Epiphanny Prince retires from basketball after a 14-year WNBA career

FILE - Seattle Storm guard Epiphanny Prince (11) brings the ball up court during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Prince announced her retirement on social media after playing 14 seasons in the WNBA. The 36-year-old guard retired after averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 315 career games with Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle and New York. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Epiphanny Prince announced her retirement on social media after playing 14 seasons in the WNBA.

The 36-year-old guard retired after averaging 10.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 315 career games with Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle and New York.

Prince rose to national fame when she scored a record 113 points in a high school basketball game before going to Rutgers. She helped the Scarlet Knights reach the national championship game her freshman year.

“I have been fortunate to have a long career filled with unforgettable memories,” Prince wrote in an Instagram post. “A lot of winning, ups and downs, traveling the world, and meeting so many amazing people.”

Prince spent many of her off-seasons playing overseas, including in Russia. She played for the Russian national team in 2013 and 2015 trying to help the squad qualify for the world championships and Olympics. The Russians didn't make either tournament.

The 5-foot-9 guard made two All-Star appearances during her five seasons in Chicago after she was drafted fourth in 2010. She averaged a career-best 18.1 points in 2012.

The New York native played for the Liberty twice, including leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015. She then went to Seattle, helping the Storm win the 2020 WNBA title. She returned home last season to end her career with New York.

Prince was one of the first players to leave college early to turn professional, skipping her senior year. She played in Europe for a year before getting drafted in the WNBA.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball