Epic Bruins-Leafs Game 1 hype video will get fans fired up for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here.

The postseason begins Saturday, and one of the two matchups on the schedule features one of the best rivalries in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series at TD Garden. It's the fourth time in the last 11 years that these division rivals have squared off in Round 1. The B's were triumphant in the previous three with Game 7 victories, and it wouldn't be surprising if this series went the distance, too.

The Bruins released a fantastic hype video Saturday morning ahead of the playoff opener. The theme centered around the iconic "B".

Check it out in the post below:

The ‘B’ is what we play for. pic.twitter.com/xOuGt2fGvB — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2024

Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.