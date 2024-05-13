Entry list for the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 108th running of the Indy 500 will feature 34 drivers vying for 33 slots in the coveted May 26 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (11 a.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

Practice will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET for veterans (Peacock), followed by rookies and refreshers from 1-3 p.m. and the full field from 3-6 p.m. There will be noon-6 p.m. ET practice sessions Wednesday through Friday, followed by qualifying Saturday-Sunday.

It'll be the May debut for NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is attempting to become the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Larson is among seven eligible for Rookie of the Year, along with Marcus Armstrong, Tom Blomqvist, Linus Lundqvist, Christian Rasmussen, Nolan Siegel and Kyffin Simpson.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 34 teams attempting to make the 108th Indy 500

The 108th Indy 500 will feature eight former Indy 500 winners; Josef Newgarden (2023), Marcus Ericsson (2022), Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021), Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016) and Will Power (2018).

Newgarden is attempting to become the first back-to-back winner in 22 years since Castroneves, who will be aiming for a record fifth Indy 500 win. BorgWarner has posted a $440,00 bonus for a repeat winner.

Here's an entry breakdown provided in a release from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Winners (8): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato

Rookies (7): Marcus Armstrong, Tom Blomqvist, Kyle Larson, Linus Lundqvist, Christian Rasmussen, Nolan Siegel, Kyffin Simpson

U.S. drivers (13): Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Kyle Kirkwood, Kyle Larson, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal, Sting Ray Robb, Alexander Rossi, Nolan Siegel

International drivers (21 from 13 countries): Marcus Armstrong (New Zealand), Tom Blomqvist (England/New Zealand/Sweden), Agustín Canapino (Argentina), Helio Castroneves (Brazil), Scott Dixon (New Zealand), Marcus Ericsson (Sweden), Pietro Fittipaldi (Brazilian), Romain Grosjean (France/Switzerland), Callum Ilott (England), Katherine Legge (England), Christian Lundgaard (Denmark), Linus Lundqvist (Sweden), Scott McLaughlin (New Zealand), Pato O’Ward (Mexico), Alex Palou (Spain), Will Power (Australia), Christian Rasmussen (Denmark), Felix Rosenqvist (Sweden), Takuma Sato (Japan), Kyffin Simpson (Grand Cayman), Rinus VeeKay (Netherlands).

Engines (34): Honda 18, Chevrolet 16 (all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires)

