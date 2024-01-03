Enrique Freeman leads Akron Zips to men's basketball win over Northern Illinois Huskies

University of Akron's Enrique Freeman grabs a rebound in front of Gardner-Webb's Darrion Baker on Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron.

The double-double machine for the University of Akron men's basketball team was at it again Tuesday night in DeKalb, Illinois.

Senior Enrique Freeman recorded his 11th double-double in 13 games this season to lead Akron to a 73-51 win over host Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Freeman scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Freeman, the four-time MAC Player of the Week this season, made 9 of 11 free throws and 6 of 9 shots from the field. His 11 double-doubles are No. 1 in the NCAA and he is the only player in the MAC to average a double-double.

University of Akron's Enrique Freeman, left, and Sammy Hunter grab a rebound against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron.

Akron (9-4, 1-0) had three other players score in double figures: senior Ali Ali (16 points), sophomore Nate Johnson (13 points) and senior Greg Tribble (10 points).

Ali and Johnson both grabbed six rebounds. Tribble added three assists.

Akron built a 21-8 lead during the first half and was up 35-16 at halftime.

Akron guard Shammah Scott contributed seven points and Kaleb Thornton added five points and five assists. Thornton previously played for NIU for three seasons from 2020-2023.

David Coit scored 21 points to lead NIU (6-7, 0-1) and Zarique Nutter had nine points.

Akron shot well all game, making 27 of 55 shots from the field, including 8 of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 11 of 14 free throws.

NIU made 17 of 52 shots from the field, including 4 of 22 from 3-point range, and 13 of 16 free throws.

Akron is set to host Bowling Green at 9 p.m. Friday at Rhodes Arena.

Akron men's basketball quick shots

Akron has won 31 of its 45 games all-time against NIU. ... Akron is 24-8 in MAC openers since joining the league in 1992. ... John Groce is 6-1 in MAC openers as the Zips coach.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Enrique Freeman leads Akron to basketball win at Northern Illinois