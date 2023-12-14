How Sammy Hunter and Nate Johnson stepped up for Akron Zips basketball amid Ali Ali's wait

Akron Zips guard Nate Johnson looks to pass over Bradley guard Duke Deen, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Ali Ali's teammates swarmed him and cheered when University of Akron men's basketball coach John Groce told them the senior guard would return to the starting lineup.

After the NCAA twice denied Ali's eligibility because he had transferred back to Akron after playing for Butler last season, the NCAA granted Ali his waiver this past Friday.

Ali then played 29 minutes during his 2023-24 season debut Saturday night in Akron's 77-76 road victory over Northern Kentucky. He scored 13 points and dished out five assists, including the pass that set up senior forward Enrique Freeman's game-winning slam dunk with 3.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I've been doing it 30 years. [Ali is] probably clearly in the top 10% of all players in terms of what he sees, IQ, intelligence,” Groce said last week.

Groce's assessment of Ali's basketball knowledge and instincts explains why the veteran coach repeatedly picked the player's brain while he spent the first eight games this season on UA's bench.

Although Akron (6-3) is thrilled to have Ali back in its lineup and will undoubtedly be fired up for his first home game of the season at 2 p.m. Sunday against Miami University-Hamilton (5-5) at Rhodes Arena, a silver lining to his delayed start can be found.

After all, other Zip players were forced to step up in Ali's absence — perhaps most notably senior forward Sammy Hunter and redshirt sophomore guard Nate Johnson. Groce noted Ali is 6 feet, 8 inches with “guard skills,” so adjusting game plans without him proved to be challenging for UA's coaching staff.

“Everybody has to contribute for us to win,” Freeman said, “and I think our team is slowly getting that chemistry to do that.”

Freeman explained Hunter and Johnson provide quality defense and shooting in addition to being great teammates.

Zips senior guard Greg Tribble added their communication has been important.

“They know the system just as well as [Freeman and I],” Tribble said, “and they can pass off messages to other guys. They can be leaders on the court, too, when we are not in the game. So having them on our team and on the court is a big plus for us.”

With Ali unable to play, Hunter and Johnson each started seven of the first eight games. Hunter averaged 24 minutes, 11.1 points on 42.5% shooting from the field and three rebounds. Johnson averaged 25 minutes, 8.1 points on 50% shooting from the field, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Upon Ali's return, Hunter and Johnson remained in the starting lineup along with Freeman and Tribble. Hunter scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds in 28 minutes. Johnson compiled 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

How Ali Ali continued to help the University of Akron men's basketball program before the NCAA gave him eligibility to play this season

Both Hunter and Johnson credited Ali with helping them while he was idle. Ali practiced “full go” amid his period of ineligibility, Groce said, and spent games on Akron's sideline.

“He's a smart basketball player,” Hunter said of Ali. “That's very underrated about him. He's very smart, and he helps us out a lot as a collective. He helps everybody on the team, and him using his basketball IQ and just telling people what he sees, it helps our team and helps us.”

“He keeps good energy,” Johnson added about Ali. “So it helps us, [the players who were] in his spot basically, to contribute and play hard, play aggressive, be smart. He is a smart basketball player, so even when we don't see stuff on the court, we [talk during] a timeout. He has something to say that, 'Hey, change this. Do it this way.'”

The advice has paid off.

Groce was particularly pleased with Hunter's performance in Akron's last home game, a 67-52 win over Bradley. Hunter had 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot in 28 minutes.

“Sammy may have played one of his most complete games in his career here,” Groce said. “I thought defensively, offensively, key shot making, was on the offensive glass, he was talking, competitive.”

As for Johnson, Groce said he is challenging him to consistently play with the motor and competitiveness of Freeman.

“That's the key that unlocks the door for Nate because Nate is very smart, picks up things really fast, great in scouting, knows what he's doing, is a great athlete, has good positional size for a guard, can shoot and pass and dribble, and he's got a chance to be really, really good,” Groce said. “He's a good player now.

“I think as he keeps going, he can get even better with the way he works. His work capacity's high, but a lot of it comes down to bringing it every day, and hopefully he's learning that [by] watching a guy like Freeman, watching a guy like [Xavier] Castaneda last year. Some of these guys are just like these everyday guys.”

While Groce lobbied for the NCAA to reverse its decisions regarding Ali's eligibility, the coach said two concussions the player suffered at Butler contributed to his “mental health struggles and illness.”

Groce added last week, “He needs to be out there [on the basketball court]. I mean, that's as much a part of mental health as anything else. It's a big part of it.”

Now Ali is back where the Zips want him, and they may have even become a more well-rounded team in his absence.

