Is England vs Sweden on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

England begin the defence of their European crown as the Lionesses return to Wembley to face Sweden in the opening game of the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lifted their first major title as they won Euro 2022 in front of a sold-out Wembley with their historic extra-time victory over Germany.

England have managed to land in the ‘group of death’ in qualifying and will compete for two automatic spots along with Sweden, France and the Republic of Ireland.

England’s group includes three of the four teams who reached the Euro 2022 semi-finals - indeed, the Lionesses thrashed Sweden 4-0 to reach the Wembley final, but attention now turns to Euro 2025 in Switzerland next summer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of England vs Sweden tonight

When is England vs Sweden?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 5 April at Wembley.

Is the match on TV?

England vs Sweden will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting at 7:30

What is the England team news?

Captain Leah Williamson is set to return to the Lionesses for the first time in a year, with the Arsenal centre-back fit to start at least one of the two games ahead of fixtures against Sweden tonight and Ireland on Tuesday. Midfielder Grace Clinton impressed in England’s two wins over Italy and Austria in February and could start in midfield. Goalkeeper Khiara Keating has returned to Manchester City due to a knee injury, while Millie Bright is not in the squad as the centre-back recovers from a knee injury.

Expected England line-up

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Hemp, James