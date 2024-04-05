England vs Sweden LIVE: Lionesses result and final score from Euro 2025 qualifier at Wembley

England were held to a draw by Sweden in their opening game of the Euro 2025 qualifiers as the Lionesses began the defence of their European crown with a point at Wembley.

Alessia Russo’s opening goal, set up by wonderful play from Lauren James, was cancelled out in the second half by Fridolina Rolfo’s back-post header.

Both sides had chances to win the match, with Stina Blackstenius missing a one-on-one for the visitors before Lauren Hemp had an effort cleared off the line.

It means the Lionesses face an uphill battle to claim one of two automatic qualifying spots for next summer’s Euros. After a change to the qualifying format, the Lionesses will take on France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland in Group A3.

England vs Sweden LIVE: Latest Euro 2025 qualifier updates

FULL TIME! Sweden grab draw at Wembley thanks to Rolfo’s header

88’ OFF THE LINE! Hemp denied by Eriksson as Sweden hold on for point (ENG 1-1 SWE)

64’ GOAL! Sweden stun Lionesses as Fridolina Rolfo heads in at the back post (ENG 1-1 SWE)

HT! England lead at the break thanks to Russo’s header while Sweden carry threat (ENG 1-0 SWE)

24’ GOAL! Lauren James magic sets up Alessia Russo to head opening goal (ENG 1-0 SWE)

England team news: Lionesses captain Leah Williamson on bench

England rue missed opportunities as qualifying campaign begins with a draw

22:56

So England are left to rue some sloppy play and missed chances as they can only manage a draw in their opening game of what promises to be a difficult qualifying campaign for Euro 2025.

The home side were lucky to escape going 2-1 down when Blackstenius squandered a good opportunity, but overall the game was sloppy and disjointed in several parts from the hosts. On ITV, Ian Wright called the game “very poor, especially in the midfield area, where we very sloppy”.

“We could have lost that game,” he added.

With France beating the Republic of Ireland in the group’s other game, the Lionesses will travel to Dublin on Tuesday in need of a statement win and three points.

Thanks for following!

22:50

Sarina Wegmann speaks to ITV

22:22

Sarina Wiegman is next to speak to ITV.

She calls it “a tough game against a very tough opponent”, adding that England “struggled a bit” at times, especially with how Sweden pressed.

“We could have done better with our decision making on the ball but we found it hard. They defended really well.

“We were struggling at moments to get the high press but we had to deal with the qualities they showed.

“The goal we conceded was really unnecessary, the throw was unnecessary and we didn’t press the cross enough.

“We were lucky after the goal because we were not able to stop the long ball. We have to do those things better.”

How the group is shaping up

22:42

In the other game in England’s qualifying group, the Republic of Ireland slipped to a narrow 1-0 loss to France.

The result means England sit third in their group, level on points with Sweden of course.

The Lionesses travel to Dublin needing a win on Tuesday, while Sweden play France earlier that day.

Alessia Russo speaks to ITV

22:16

Alessia Russo is the first in front of the cameras.

She calls Sweden “a top side”, adding that she thinks “it’s disappointing but we’ve come up against a strong side”.

“We’ll reflect and learn and get ready to go again on Tuesday.

“Our standards are high, we know we can demand higher of each other. We will own that but across the board there were lower standards that we can improve on.

“They pressed us well, it’s not an easy game. We struggled to figure out the problems but we did get a draw.

“Every result and every point counts.”

What’s next for each side?

22:12

England will now travel to Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Sweden face France in another difficult tie, with that home game kicking off at 6pm.

22:08

FULL-TIME! England 1-1 Sweden

21:59

And that brings an end to England’s opening qualifier for Euro 2025. Sarina Wingman’s side will be disappointed with just one point, though in truth there were lucky that Blackstenius failed to convert a golden opportunity to win it.

Overall plenty to take positives from – they’ll know that a little more accuracy, precision and moments of quality ended up being the difference between the win and the draw.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:55

FULL-TIME: England continue pushing as the final whistle approaches, but they’re heading for a draw in their opening qualifying game.

The ref does indeed blow the whistle and it’s a tough 1-1 draw to open their campaign with.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:52

91 mins: Mead is the latest to swing in a cross, but Falk collects.

Wiegman looks irritated on the sideline.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:50

88 mins: England still pushing as we approach the end of normal time! Kelly gets a second chance at a cross but Lucy Bronze’s ball is wasteful.

Sweden manage to win a goal kick as the board goes up for three additional minutes.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:49

86 mins: England continue to press for a winner, with Ella Toone heavily involved since she came on. They fashion a great chance as Walsh plays Hemp in behind the Sweden defence. Hemp hits the shot first time and it’s saved – she gets a chance on the rebound but it’s deflected behind for a corner!

In the meantime, Blackstenius, who earlier missed a bit of a sitter, comes off for Anvegard, and Rolfo comes off for Janogy.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:46

84 mins: Stanway spreads it wide to Chloe Kelly. Her cross is a little wayward and it’s cleared, but England come again.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:43

82 mins: Sweden would presumably be pretty happy with a point in their first qualification game in these circumstances, but you wouldn’t know it as they continue to attack.

England certainly aren’t happy yet, with Mead clipping in an inviting ball to the back post, but Hemp had made a front-post run instead.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:41

80 mins: Toone has been bright since coming on, but she gave it away cheaply there to end an England attack.

Wubben-Moy fouls Blackstenius on halfway; the latest challenge in the battle between the two Arsenal teammates.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:40

78 mins: Another tidy attack from England as Kelly receives the ball in the box, and her cutback nearly reaches Lucy Bronze, but Rytting Kaneryd does well to cut it out and launch a counter.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:39

77 mins: A bit of a lull in activity as the subs from both sides settle. England take the chance to make two more; Chloe Kelly comes on for Alessia Russo, while Jess Carter comes on for Charles.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:35

75 mins: Sweden make a change as Elin Rubensson comes on for Angeldahl. Sweden attack again but Blackstenius is tackled as she attempts to cut inside.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:34

74 mins: Some great play from England as Russo is strong in the challenge and retains possession. She lays it back to Mead who slips in a lovely through ball behind the defence to Toone. Unfortunately, the Manchester United midfielder’s cutback can’t find an England shirt.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:33

72 mins: Beth Mead’s first real involvement as the Arsenal winger clips in a diagonal cross. She’s aiming for Hemp at the far post, but it just overruns and goes out of play.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:32

70 mins: The stadium announcer confirms an impressive attendance of just over 63,000 as Sweden attack again, but Bronze does well to win a goal kick.

Toone loses it with a wayward pass but Greenwood manages to intercept the Sweden attack. England are struggling to work it up the pitch though.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:29

68 mins: England make another change as Beth Mead replaces Lauren James.

England need to do something to win this game. They had a fairly comfortable first half, but they need to find something else in attack here as Sweden continue to threaten.

England 1-1 Sweden

21:28

CLOSE! Oh how are England still level!?

A long and hopeful ball is cleared by the Sweden defence and Blackstenius races through. She surges into the box and Wubben-Moy can’t keep up, but the Arsenal striker drags it wide of the far post!

England 1-1 Sweden

21:27

66 mins: A very similar goal to England’s there, the only real difference being that Rolfo’s header wasn’t a diving one. You’d argue Sweden deserved that.

GOAL! England 1-1 Sweden

21:25

64 mins: The away side are level almost out of nowhere!

A lapse in concentration from England as they allow the throw to roll to Blackstenius. She lays it off to Kafaji, who clips a cross that Rolfo turns in at the back post!

England 1-0 Sweden

21:23

62 mins: Right after the subs, the ball breaks to Lauren James on the edge of the box. She tries the left-footed shot from just outside, but it goes over.

Now Beth Mead is warming up.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:22

61 mins: Sweden bring on Amanda Nilden and Rosa Kafaji for Andersson and Asllani.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:20

59 mins: A mix-up from Greenwood and Sweden have a corner.

The ball is is aimed towards Earps and it bounces out, but Angeldahl’s half-volley is blocked by Lauren Hemp.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:18

57 mins: Hemp does well to stand up the defender and deliver a dangerous cross, but James doesn’t gamble and it’s out for a corner.

England win another corner and Lucy Bronze gets a head to it, but it loops straight to Falk.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:17

55 mins: Alessia Russo is called offside for a lovely run in-behind. It looked very very close. England’s turn for a bit of possession now, as Stanway skips past one challenge and wins a foul.

Grace Clinton comes off for Ella Toone. The former will be extremely happy with an assured, competent performance.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:15

54 mins: James and Walsh combine to win it back from a dangerous-looking attack, and Hemp breaks free down the right. She cuts her run inside and attempts a reverse pass, but it’s cut out.

Ella Toone is getting ready on the sidelines.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:13

52 mins: Sweden win their fourth corner of the game after Wubben-Moy tackles Arsenal teammate Blackstenius. England clear once again.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:12

51 mins: England have struggled to keep possession so far in the second half, but they’ve not really been troubled yet.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:11

49 mins: Sweden attack once more as Blackstenius holds off Greenwood. Andersson and Rolfo exchange passes, but Lucy Bronze does well to win it back.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:09

48 mins: Asllani finds herself in acres of space and she delivers a nice cross, but Greenwood clears.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:08

47 mins: England are happy to let Sweden have it in their half as we begin the second period.

England 1-0 Sweden

21:05

KICK-OFF! Alessia Russo gets the half started. No changes from either side.

HALF-TIME: England 1-0 Sweden

21:04

England head into the tunnel after a half that showed a lot of promise, but one that also will remind them of Sweden’s ever-present threat.

Lauren James’ cross for Alessia Russo’s goal capped off a fantastically worked move, and the home side had a couple more chances that just lacked that final bit of quality.

The away side gave a good account of themselves, will some lovely exchanges in the England half. They nearly worked a couple of great opportunities, but England’s defence has held firm so far.

The teams are coming back out of the tunnel for the second half. England would definitely take a similar half to the first, with maybe a little more ruthlessness.

20:57

HALF-TIME! England 1-0 Sweden

20:50

The referee blows the whistle for half-time after a sustained spell of England possession.

A calm end to a half that threatened, at one point, to be difficult. England go down the tunnel 1-0 up thanks to a well-worked goal from Alessia Russo.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:48

46 mins: The game is petering out a little bit as half-time approaches. England are keeping possession pretty confidently.

Stanway skips past a couple of challenges and wins a free-kick.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:47

44 mins: England are wasteful in possession and Sweden come again, with Blackstenius doing well to bring it down on halfway. Walsh wins the ball well though, and Hemp sets off down the left wing. England work it once more and Lauren James tries clipping a ball over the defence, but it runs out of play despite the efforts of Russo.

We’ll have three minutes of added time.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:44

42 mins: Good defending from Sweden as Russo brings it down from the throw-in and lays it off to Grace Clinton, whose effort is blocked.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:43

41 mins: England have some brief respite and a bit of possession, but Stanway’s pass is a little wayward.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:42

38 mins: Lauren James has popped up on the right again and she does well to hold it up, but England lose it.

The away side work it well once more down the right, with Lundkvist and Angeldahl exchanging passes before Rytting Kaneryd hits a tempting cross across goal, but there’s nobody there to convert!

20:38

35 mins: More defending needed from England. Sweden break with Rolfo carrying, and she lays it off to Asllani, whose shot is deflected behind.

England manage to clear the corner but Sweden come again. Rolfo is played down the left on the overlap, and her fizzed ball in is cleared for another corner.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:36

34 mins: Lucy Bronze is caught as she wins the header but she’s okay.

Sweden work a chance on the edge of the box and Angeldahl strikes an effort wide.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:35

33 mins: Sweden are almost in as Blackstenius plays a through ball to Olme, but Bronze does well to intercept.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:33

31 mins: Earps does well to collect a potentially difficult long ball in. Sweden are starting to put the pressure on a little more, but England do look quite comfortable.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:32

28 mins: Sweden haven’t had a clear-cut chance since the goal, and England continue to apply pressure.

Rolfo slides it through to Asllani, but the latter is offside.

A reminder that there is no VAR tonight.

England 1-0 Sweden

20:28

27 mins: England have a decent chance for another but Stanway’s long-range effort is a little wild.

The home side are dominating possession now.

GOAL! England 1-0 Sweden

20:27

24 mins: And the home side are ahead! England pick up the ball straight away, and Russo does well to hold it up. England spread the ball to Lauren James, who stands up Andersson and clips in a lovely cross, which Russo tucks away with a diving header.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:25

23 mins: Nothing comes directly from the corner, but England keep the ball. Greenwood plays a lovely ball into the box but Sembrant does well to intercept.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:24

22 mins: England almost had an opportunity straight after Sweden’s, but the away side manage to intercept.

Shortly after, Hemp does well to run at the defence and win England’s first corner of the night.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:23

20 mins: A loose pass in midfield gifts Sweden a chance! Rolfo is played through with a tidy though ball, and she surges into the box. She unleashes a shot across goal, but it goes narrowly wide of the far post.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:21

19 mins: Sarina Wiegman doesn’t look too pleased on the sidelines. There’s not a lot between the sides at the moment.

20:20

18 mins: Clinton wins a foul on halfway after taking down an excellent ball from Greenwood, which received a bit of Sweden pressure. England are in a spell of sustained possession now.

20:18

16 mins: Lundkvist delivers a decent cross but England do well to clear, and James wins a free-kick.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:17

15 mins: James’ first real involvement sees her skip past a challenge and play a lovely ball wide to Hemp. The latter’s ball in just overruns the bodies in the box.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:15

13 mins: Lauren James is yet to really get into the game, and can’t once more as Earps’ ball out goes out of play.

Keira Walsh plays it into Russo, who spreads it wide. Stanway and Bronze interchange passes but Sweden manage to cut it out.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:13

11 mins: Clinton does well to turn out of trouble, and England re-work the ball. Sweden do win it back though, but England are unlucky not to get the foul.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:12

10 mins: Sweden do well to win the fall back deep in the England half, but they can’t make anything of it. Clinton is briefly down after a challenge, but she’s fine.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:11

8 mins: Russo looks like she’ll be able to carry on. Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson is moaning on the sidelines.

The ball in from the free-kick comes to Clinton and she tries a difficult volley, but it goes wide.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:07

5 mins: Russo had her foot clipped in the challenge there, and is still receiving treatment. Chloe Kelly is among those warming up on the sidelines.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:06

4 mins: England win a dangerous free-kick after Eriksson goes through the back of Russo. The Arsenal forward has stayed down and is receiving treatment.

England 0-0 Sweden

20:05

3 mins: First corner of the game after Charles puts the ball out, and England do well to clear. Sweden have been on top in the opening stages.

England vs Sweden LIVE

20:03

1 min: Almost a chance for Sweden as Kaneryd fizzes a ball in towards Blackstenius, but the Arsenal striker can’t get clear contact.

England vs Sweden LIVE

20:02

KICK-OFF! Both sets of players take the knee before Sweden get us underway.

England’s defence of their European Championship trophy begins!

England vs Sweden LIVE

19:58

The anthems are done and the teams are lining up at Wembley. Kick-off is a matter of minutes away.

England vs Sweden LIVE

19:50

We’re edging closer to kick-off in the first game of England’s Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. How important could three points be as England look for a smooth qualification campaign?

Of course, the last meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-0 thrashing, with England getting the win on their way to becoming European champions at Euro 2022.

That game became famous for – among other things – Alessia Russo’s back-heeled goal, which ended up being nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award. Fans will be hoping for a similarly enthralling game tonight.

A reminder of how Euro 2025 qualifying will work

19:43

England begin their European Championship defence as the Euro 2025qualifiers get underway - but the Lionesses face a ‘group of death’ on the road to Switzerland.

And changes to the European Qualifiers format means Sarina Wiegman’s side face a challenge to reach the Euro 2025 finals, at least in comparison to their run of one-sided victories in qualifying for the last World Cup.

England will play each other team in Group A3 twice, once at home and once away, across three international windows. In League A, the top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the Euro 2025 finals, with the other two teams who finish third and fourth going through to the play-offs - even if they lose every game. It means at least one of France, England or Sweden, all semi-finalists at the last Euros, will be heading through to the play-offs.

Here’s how the Euro 2025 qualifying works...

How does Euro 2025 qualifying work? League format and play-off rounds explained

Is England vs Sweden on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

19:28

Ahead of the coverage starting at 7:30pm, a reminder of how you can watch tonight’s game.

England have managed to land in the ‘group of death’ in qualifying and will compete for two automatic spots along with Sweden, France and the Republic of Ireland.

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at Wembley. It will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Team news

19:14

So England have made one change from the team that beat Italy 5-1.

Lauren James come back into the team, and she replaces Chloe Kelly. Grace Clinton retains her midfield spot after an impressive debut, while Leah Williamson is named in a match-day squad for the first time in a year.

ENGLAND SUBS: Carter, Hampton, Toone, Williamson, Kelly, Mead, Kirby, Daly, Park, Rendell, Morgan, Turner.

Sweden line-up

19:04

Here’s how the visitors line-up!

SWEDEN XI: Falk; Lundkvist, Sembrant, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Olme; Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfo.

England vs Sweden team news

18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Leah Williamson is not fit enough to start as the captain returns to the bench, with Keira Walsh instead leading the side tonight.

Lotte Wubben-Moy partners Alex Greenwood in defence, while Grace Clinton makes her second England start in midfield.

The front three sees Alessia Russo start up front with Lauren Hemp and Lauren James on the wings.

And there’s lots of attacking firepower on the bench, with Beth Mead, Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Fran Kirby, Ella Toone and Jess Park all options.

Team news! Leah Williamson on the bench

18:52 , Jamie Braidwood

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Hemp, Russo, James

Lionesses arrive at Wembley

18:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Head-to-head

18:40

England actually have a poor record against Sweden despite the recent high-profile wins.

The two sides have met 16 times throughout their histories, with Sweden winning a remarkable nine of these meetings.

Four have ended in a draw, with the other three, including their most recent, ending in an England win.

Sweden last beat the Lionesses in the third-place match at the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

How the teams are faring

18:25

England come into this game in fine form, having won four of their last five games, including convincing 7-2 and 6-0 wins against Austria and Scotland respectively. Their last loss came against Belgium in the UEFA Nations Women’s League – a shock 3-2 defeat that contributed to the team falling short of the competition’s knockout phases.

Sweden, on the other hand, start their qualifying campaign off the back of some mixed form. They recently beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-0 in back-to-back Nations League games, but before that lost 5-3 to Spain and 1-0 to Switzerland after a 1-1 draw with Italy in the same tournament.

Both teams have performed well in recent major tournaments too, with England losing the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final 1-0 to Spain and Sweden losing to the same opposition in the semi-finals. When the two sides met at Euro 2022, England triumphed 4-0 at the semi-final on their way to winning the trophy.

Steph Houghton: An ‘icon’ of the game retires

18:10

Some of the most pertinent recent news surrounding the England team comes from Steph Houghton’s announcement that she will be retiring from football at the end of the season.

The Manchester City defender, who last played for England in 2021, made 121 appearances for her country and captained the side on numerous occasions.

And while the announcement of her decision to retire from football might have been low-key, the impact she has left on the game was not.

The Manchester City centre-back and former England captain deserved the plaudits from all areas of the game for her two-decade long career spanning the course of the growth of women’s football.

She was the sole survivor from City’s first professional team which launched a decade ago and her 20-year career not only spanned four clubs, Sunderland, Leeds, Arsenal and Manchester City, but also the rapid professionalisation of the sport.

“Steph is – without question – an icon of the game,” City manager Gareth Taylor said.

Steph Houghton: The ‘icon’ of the game leaves women’s football in a much better place

Expected England line-up

17:55

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Mead, Hemp, James.

What is the England team news?

17:40

Captain Leah Williamson is set to return to the Lionesses for the first time in a year, with the Arsenal centre-back fit to start at least one of the two games ahead of fixtures against Sweden tonight and Ireland on Tuesday.

Midfielder Grace Clinton impressed in England’s two wins over Italy and Austria in February and could start in midfield.

Goalkeeper Khiara Keating has returned to Manchester City due to a knee injury, while Millie Bright is not in the squad as the centre-back recovers from a knee injury.

Grace Clinton raring to go ahead of England’s European Championship qualifiers

17:20

One player who’s particularly excited about the beginning of the Euros qualifying campaign is Grace Clinton.

The England midfielder is excited to “hit the ground running” as the Lionesses start their European Championship qualifying campaign this week.

The defending European champions kick off against Sweden at Wembley on Friday before facing Republic of Ireland in Dublin four days later.

England then play France at St James’ Park in May and Tottenham loanee Clinton believes the side will need to be on “top form”.

Grace Clinton raring to go ahead of England’s European Championship qualifiers

Sarina Wiegman gives Leah Williamson fitness update on eve of England’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

17:05

England manager Sarina Wiegman has given an update on the fitness of Euros-winning captain Leah Williamson.

Williamson trained on her own on Tuesday after coming off at half-time of Arsenal’s Conti Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.

But she trained with the group on Wednesday and if she makes it through Thursday’s session unscathed she will be in contention to make her first international appearance in 12 months as the Lionesses begin their qualification campaign.

She has not featured for her country since suffering an ACL injury last April, having pulled out of a training squad in March with a hamstring strain.

“We need to manage it a little bit. She had a full training session on Wednesday, she will be on the pitch today (Thursday), so that looks really good,” Wiegman said.

Wiegman gives Williamson fitness update on eve of Euro 2025 qualifiers

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland accused of ‘scandalous’ funding cut

16:50

The Swiss government has been warned it risks stalling the growing momentum of women’s football in Europe following the “scandalous” decision to cut its funding for Euro 2025.

In 2008, Switzerland was supported in its joint-hosting of the men’s European Championships with a package of £71m (82m Swiss Francs) from its Federal Council, but the amount allocated for next summer’s women’s tournament has been dramatically reduced to just £3.5m (4m Swiss Francs).

The staging of Euro 2025 in Switzerland follows the record-breaking Euro 2022 in England, where the Lionesses defeated Germany in the final in front of a sold-out Wembley at the end of a four-week tournament that smashed several attendance records.

But with qualifying for Euro 2025 starting this week ahead of the tournament finals next July, doubt has been cast over Switzerland’s ability to support the growth of women’s football after government funding was reduced due to cost-cutting measures.

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland accused of ‘scandalous’ funding cut

Lionesses face ‘group of death’ and calendar chaos as road to Euro 2025 begins

16:35

Tonight will be England’s first game in a group that has been branded the ‘group of death’.

England must now face France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland to even qualify for the Euros. Spare a thought for Ireland, who have drawn three of the world’s top five and will play three of the four semi-finalists from the record-breaking success of Euro 2022.

That, after all, is what the Lionesses are out to emulate. There is sense, though, to Uefa adopting the Nations League model for its European Championship qualifiers. The one-sided, and in the case of the 20-0 against Latvia, record-breaking victories England saw on their way to qualifying for the World Cup aren’t good for anyone. But as England experienced in their Nations League campaign last December, which also worked as qualifiers for the Olympics, the margins are far narrower as the calibre of opposition improves.

Only two teams from England’s group will qualify automatically, though the Lionesses would be assured of a seeded play-off spot even if they finish in the bottom two positions of their group. But, amid the jeopardy, the Lionesses have six good fixtures to look forward to, starting with a rematch against Sweden at Wembley, the Swedes out for revenge following the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of a rampant England side and the heel of Alessia Russo’s boot in the semi-finals of the Euros.

Lionesses face ‘group of death’ and calendar chaos as road to Euro 2025 begins

How does Euro 2025 qualifying work? League format and play-off rounds explained

16:15

England begin their European Championship defence as the Euro 2025 qualifiers get underway - but the Lionesses face a ‘group of death’ on the road to Switzerland.

The Lionesses defeated Germany to win Euro 2022 in front of a sold-out Wembley and will be looking to reach another major tournament showpiece following their run to the Women’s World Cup final last year.

But changes to the European Qualifiers format means Sarina Wiegman’s side face a challenge to reach the Euro 2025 finals, at least in comparison to their run of one-sided victories in qualifying for the last World Cup.

How do England qualify for Euro 2025?

England will play each other team in Group A3 twice, once at home and once away, across three international windows. In League A, the top two teams in each group will qualify automatically for the Euro 2025 finals, with the other two teams who finish third and fourth going through to the play-offs - even if they lose every game. It means at least one of France, England or Sweden, all semi-finalists at the last Euros, will be heading through to the play-offs.

Here’s how the Euro 2025 qualifying works...

How does Euro 2025 qualifying work? League format and play-off rounds explained

Early England team news

16:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Captain Leah Williamson is set to return to the Lionesses for the first time in a year, with the Arsenal centre-back fit to start at least one of the two games ahead of fixtures against Sweden tonight and Ireland on Tuesday.

Midfielder Grace Clinton impressed in England’s two wins over Italy and Austria in February and could start in midfield.

Goalkeeper Khiara Keating has returned to Manchester City due to a knee injury, while Millie Bright is not in the squad as the centre-back recovers from a knee injury.

Is England vs Sweden on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Lionesses tonight

16:00

England begin the defence of their European crown as the Lionesses return to Wembley to face Sweden in the opening game of the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lifted their first major title as they won Euro 2022 in front of a sold-out Wembley with their historic extra-time victory over Germany.

England have managed to land in the ‘group of death’ in qualifying and will compete for two automatic spots along with Sweden, France and the Republic of Ireland.

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at Wembley. It will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

England vs Sweden

15:59 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Lionesses’ first Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden.

Stay tuned for all the build up and news from the game in the live blog.