Is England v Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight

England continue their build-up to Euro 2024 with an encounter with Brazil at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side concluded their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion in the autumn and have four fixtures left until the start of the tournament this summer.

This then represents a crucial opportunity for Southgate to assess the options he has both to make his squad and start in Germany, even in the absence of a couple of key figures.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior will also hope to learn plenty about his team as he eyes a title tilt at this summer’s Copa America.

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil is due to kick off at 7pm GMT tonight, Saturday 23 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viwers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 6pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Team news

England are without a number of regular squad members, including Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier, while Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson were all ruled out by Gareth Southgate.

Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa were the uncapped individuals included in Gareth Southgate’s initial selection, while Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been brought up to the senior squad.

Brazil are facing a significant injury list made longer with the withdrawal of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this week. Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro and Marquinhos are all absent, while a debutant is certain to begin in goal with neither Alisson nor Ederson available.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford.

Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

Prediction

A draw. England 2-2 Brazil