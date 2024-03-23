England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Lucas Paqueta hits post in Wembley friendly tonight

England face Brazil at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their Euro 2024 preparations with a marquee friendly fixture. The Three Lions have been hit by an injury crisis in what is their penultimate match before Southgate names his training squad for the European Championships this summer, with captain Harry Kane and winger Bukayo Saka among those who will play no part against Brazil tonight.

That could lead to opportunities for several names on the fringes of Southgate’s plans to make their case to be brought to Germany. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been chosen to the line in Kane’s absence, while Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has been handed his full international debut. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Manchester United’s 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could get the chance to make their first England appearances from the bench.

Brazil have also been hit by injuries ahead of the March international break and could be left with an inexperienced line-up at Wembley, although coach Dorival will still have the likes of Vinicius Jr and 17-year-old star talent Endrick to call upon. England are playing their first match of the year and will be back in action when they host Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday night.

England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

England face Brazil in Wembley friendly, live on Channel 4

Three Lions continue Euro 2024 preparations but squad hit by injury crisis

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all ruled out of tonight’s match

41’ CLOSE! Raphinha shoots wide after error from Maguire (ENG 0-0 BRA)

35’ POST! Paqueta goes close after England fail to clear (ENG 0-0 BRA)

18’ CHANCE! Watkins fires over after clever ball from Gallagher (ENG 0-0 BRA)

‘12 OFF THE LINE! Vinicius denied by Walker after beating Pickford (ENG 0-0 BRA)

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Watkins, Gordon.

Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bruno, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Joao Gomes, Paqueta; Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha.

England 0-0 Brazil

20:15 , Chris Wilson

52 mins: Gordon delivers a dangerous ball in from the right but it’s cleared.

Brazil attack as Vini Jr and Rodrygo combine, but the former’s cross is turned behind by Chilwell.

Gallagher clears from the corner.

England 0-0 Brazil

20:11 , Chris Wilson

49 mins: The free-kick comes in from and it runs to Gordon at the back post. It’s a difficult chance, and he hits it down into the ground, but it’s straight at Bento.

England 0-0 Brazil

20:10 , Chris Wilson

48 mins: First corner of the half for England is eventually cleared, but now Stones is fouled and the home side have a dangerous free-kick. Paqueta again – he should probably be off now.

20:08 , Chris Wilson

46 mins: England have only won four of the previous 26 meetings between the two sides, so a win here would be more valued than your usual friendly.

The away side are passing it around nicely as we start the half.

England 0-0 Brazil

20:06 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The teams are walking back out for the second half, with neither side having made a substitution at half-time.

The home side begin the second half, with Gallagher getting us started. Who, if anyone, will win the 27th fixture between these two sides?

HALF-TIME: England 0-0 Brazil

19:58 , Chris Wilson

Even at the break, but Brazil had the better chances, with Paqueta hitting the post, Vinicius Jr. fluffing a chance when clean through and Raphinha wasting a good opportunity.

England have played well in stages, and all of Gordon, Watkins and Bellingham have played well. Foden will want to be more involved in the second period, while Gallagher and Rice just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing.

Both sides have had eight shots and two on target, with England edging possession with 51 per cent to Brazil’s 49 per cent.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:55 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME: England 0-0 Brazil

19:50 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The whistle goes as Gordon is found offside. The Newcastle man has given a good account of himself on debut, as has Konsa.

The two teams head into the break level after an entertaining half.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:48 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: There’ll be two minutes of added time here.

Chilwell is the latest to waste an attack as his attempted cross goes straight over the bar as England counter.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:47 , Chris Wilson

44 mins: Rice takes the corner too, and it floats all the way through but goes out for another corner. Brazil clear and Gallagher is wasteful as his pass goes straight out of play.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:45 , Chris Wilson

43 mins: Bellingham is fouled again, and it looks like England will try the lofted ball in here.

Rice delivers it, but Raphinha clears for a corner.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:44 , Chris Wilson

41 mins: A chance out of nowhere as Raphinha wins the long ball against Chilwell. Maguire is there to clear up but he scuffs the pass and Raphinha wins it. The Barcelona man is suddenly clean through, but he scuffs his shot wide.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:43 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Gordon drives at the Brazil defence from the right, cuts outside onto his right foot and tries another curling effort. Bento does well to get down to his right, and saves well.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:42 , Chris Wilson

39 mins: England have a throw near the Brazil corner flag, and the ball ends up with Rice. He plays a diagonal to Foden, who is fouled once again. He looks understandably irritated.

Shortly after, Bellingham is taken down by Paqueta again, but the West Ham man avoids a second booking. Would have been contentious in a competitive game.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:40 , Chris Wilson

36 mins: Foden is the latest to have a chance but he hits it right at Bento. That was England’s first shot on target.

This certainly doesn’t feel like a friendly, with plenty of chances and some hefty challenges being made by both sides.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:39 , Chris Wilson

34 mins: OFF THE WOODWORK!

Paqueta, was booked for a foul just after that chance, now hits the post!

The ball breaks to Rodrygo in the box but his touch overruns a little and Konsa makes the tackle. The ball rolls to Paqueta and he puts it the other side of the diving Pickford, but it hits the post! Should have scored.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:36 , Chris Wilson

33 mins: Almost some quintessentially Brazilian play as Rodrygo plays it backwards to Paqueta and makes the run in behin d the defence. Paqueta clips a wonderful ball over the top and finds Rodrygo, but he can’t connect with the cross.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:34 , Chris Wilson

31 mins: Another decent chance for England as Gordon wins it on the wing. He lays it off to Watkins and the Villa man surges into the box, but his cutback is cleared.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:32 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: Bellingham is the latest to win a free-kick in a dangerous position.

The ball in is cleared easily, but Gordon sweeps up the attempted counter.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:31 , Chris Wilson

27 mins: From the corner, Watkins heads it backwards at the far post to Chilwell. The full-back hits a half-volley into the ground and it loops over the Brazil defence, but no one in a white shirt can get on the end of it.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:29 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Gordon exchanges passes with Bellingham, and he cuts in and tries to curl one into the far corner, but it’s deflected for a corner.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:29 , Chris Wilson

25 mins: Chilwell delivers a dangerous cross as he is found on the overlap, but it’s headed away.

England are keeping the ball well in midfield, with Bellingham, Rice and Foden interchanging well. Foden goes down as he tries to take it into the box, but nothing doing for the referee.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:26 , Chris Wilson

23 mins: Chilwell delivers this one and Maguire gets a head to it, but it bounces off Danilo’s shoulder for a corner.

Foden floats a ball in which is cleared to Chilwell, but his attempted volley is wild.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:25 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: Vini Jr is repeatedly dropping deep to collect the ball or help defend, but this time he fouls Gallagher and England have another free-kick from the right. The ball is played to Rice at the far post but nothing comes of it.

Luckily, England win the ball again quickly and Gordon is fouled not far from the edge of the box.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:23 , Chris Wilson

20 mins: Walker cannot continue and he is replaced by Ezri Konsa, who makes his England debut.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:22 , Chris Wilson

17 mins: CLOSE! The ball bounces to Gallagher in the ‘D’ and he plays a half-volley over the top to Ollie Watkins. The ball bounces and just as it looks like the Villa man is about to score, the defender comes in with a great sliding challenge and it deflects over the bar for a goal kick.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:19 , Chris Wilson

16 mins: CLOSE! Another chance as Paqueta dispossesses Foden and slips it to Rodrygo. The Real Madrid man manages to squeeze a shit through as he’s falling, but it goes wide of the far post.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:19 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: Walker was down for a bit after that clearance and seemed to be holding his hamstring, but it looks like he’ll be okay to play on.

As soon as he comes back on, Brazil have another chance as Vini Jr dummies in the box and takes it past Walker. He falls under a challenge from the Englishman, but no foul given.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:16 , Chris Wilson

12 mins: CLOSE! The first real chance of the game, and Walker clears off the line!

It’s a simple chance too, as Lucas Paqueta clips a lofted through ball over the top of the England defence. The line is too high and Vinicius Jr. is played clean through.

Pickford is in no man’s land as he’s caught between two minds whether to come out or not, but he’s lucky as Vini Jr.’s shot is weak, and though it does beat Pickford, Walker is running back to clear off the line.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:13 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: A ball out to Raphinha is promising but Chillwell does well to tackle. England have the ball and are playing it around the back confidently, but there’s been no attacking threat yet.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:11 , Chris Wilson

8 mins: Gordon chases down Danilo but it goes out for a throw. England are pressing well in the opening stages.

Vini Jr. carries Brazil into the England half and they get their first shot on target as Raphinha plays it in to Rodrygo, who drives at goal and hits a shot almost straight at Pickford.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:08 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: Chilwell takes this one, but Maguire is offside as the ball comes in.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:07 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: First cheers of the night as Vini Jr. lets it run out of play as he miscontrols.

England play out nicely from the back and Gallagher carries well until he’s fouled by Paqueta. Another free-kick in almost exactly the same position as a couple of minutes ago.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:05 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: Gallagher wins the first England free-kick. Foden whips it in from the right and it’s a good ball, but no England player can get a head to it.

England 0-0 Brazil

19:04 , Chris Wilson

1 min: It’s easy to forget that several Brazil players will be playing for a starting place during the Copa America.

People like Guimaraes, Richarlison, Gomes and Raphinha will be looking to impress new Brazil manager Dorival Júnior.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Brazil

19:02 , Chris Wilson

There is a minute of applause for ex-England manager Terry Venables, who sadly passed away in November 2023. Both teams are wearing black armbands in remembrance.

Brazil get us underway for the evening.

England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

19:01 , Chris Wilson

The teams are on the pitch as we approach kick-off, and the national anthems are underway.

A lot of the pre-match chat has been about players who aren’t actually starting this evening, and with Brazil’s injury list – to players such as Alisson, Neymar, Martinelli and Casemiro – we may see Brazil’s 17-year-old talent Endrick later this evening.

For England, Kobbie Mainoo will hope to make his debut tonight, as will Ezri Konsa and Jarrad Branthwaite. Players like Rashford, Gomez and Maddison will be particularly keen to be involved tonight as they look to make their mark ahead of Euro 2024.

England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

18:54 , Chris Wilson

Tonight will be the 27th meeting between these two sides, with the most recent having been in a friendly in 2017.

That game ended 0-0, with the previous meeting also ending in a draw when the sides drew 2-2 at the Maracana in 2013.

England’s last win against the Selecao came in the same year, in a 2-1 win at Wembley.

The two most famous meetings between these teams have both come in the World Cup. In 1970, Brazil ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Jairzinho, while in 2002, a famous Ronaldinho free-kick won the game for Brazil.

Both games came as Brazil were on their way to collecting yet another World Cup, with the 1970 team winning a famous final 4-1 against Italy and the 2002 side winning the country’s fifth World Cup trophy.

18:49 , Chris Wilson

Grow, sell, repeat: How Brazilian football is feeding Europe and the Premier League with young talent

18:41 , Jamie Braidwood

For any Brazilian teenager breaking into the first team of a big club like Corinthians or Sao Paulo or Flamengo or Fluminense, there’s a good chance they’ve just earned themselves a lucrative ticket to European football. The five most expensive transfers in Brazil this season were all players sold to one of Europe’s major clubs, or Crystal Palace. Their average fee, according to transfermarkt, was £20m. Their average age was just 19.

Brazil has always been fertile ground for growing talent, but its export industry is busier than ever when it comes to the best young players, particularly en route to the Premier League. Over the past few years the number of Brazilians playing in the English top flight has risen from only 12 in 2018 to 33 last season.

A look at tonight’s opponents, by Lawrence Ostlere

Grow, sell, repeat: How Brazil is feeding Europe and the Premier League with talent

Is England v Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight

18:30 , Chris Wilson

Now that we’ve got the team news, a quick reminder on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Both teams are building up to their respective continental tournaments this summer, with both among the favourites to win.

The game is due to kick off at 7pm GMT at Wembley Stadium.

Viwers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 6pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Gareth Southgate responds to criticism of new England home kit

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

England are wearing a new home kit tonight. You might have heard about it... An altered appearance of the St George’s Cross, using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” by Nike, has led to criticism from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Southgate refused to be drawn on the controversy when asked about the flag on Friday. “It’s not been high on my list of priorities, but that depends which bit it is,” he said.

“Because I don’t know if the debate is about the St George flag needing to be on the England shirt, because obviously it hasn’t always been.

“I think the most important thing that has to be on an England shirt is the Three Lions, it’s our iconic symbol, it is what distinguishes us, not only from football teams around the world but from England rugby and England cricket.

“It’s the thing that, when I put my shirt on at Burnham Beeches 30 years ago, I looked in the mirror – and I clearly don’t look at my face too often when I do that – but the Three Lions really stood out.

“So I suppose what you’re really asking is, should we be tampering with the Cross of St George?

“But in my head, if it’s not a red cross on a white background, it isn’t the Cross of St George anyway, so it is a hard question to answer really, because it is presumably some artistic take, which I am not creative enough to understand.”

Nike has altered the appearance of the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes (Nike Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Southgate speaks before the game

18:16 , Chris Wilson

The England manager speaks to Channel 4 before the game, and says that the team “have to adjust our game” to Ollie Watkins’ style of play.

On Anthony Gordon, he says he wants more of “what he’s done for his club all season”.

“He’s been exciting, he scores goals, he works hard, he’s trained really well all week,” he adds.

On the England flag kit fiasco, he says that the Three Lions are the most important thing on the kit, but that he hasn’t tracked it closely.

England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are out!

ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Gordon; Watkins.

BRAZIL XI: Bento; Danilo, Bruno, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Joao Gomes, Paqueta; Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha.

TIME DEFINIDO! 💚💛



Dorival Júnior escalou a Seleção Brasileira para o amistoso contra a Inglaterra, em Wembley, às 16h. Será a primeira do treinador à frente da Amarelinha! 👏🇧🇷



Pra cima, Brasil! 💪#BRAxING #PaixãoPelaAmarelinha pic.twitter.com/rGvJTFlq7K — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2024

England vs Brazil team news dropping shortly

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Almost time for line-ups! Just to remind you of the team news, England and Brazil are both dealing with long lists of injuries.

England are without Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Reece James and Jordan Henderson.

For Brazil, there’s no Neymar, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Alisson, Ederson, Martinelli or Gabriel.

But let’s see who has made it...

England’s Jarrad Branthwaite on playing for PSV and marking Erling Haaland: ‘I’ll learn for next time’

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Jarrad Branthwaite might make his senior England debut against Brazil on Saturday, up against stars like Vinicius Jr and Endrick, and it is from this point that his remarkable career trajectory must now be measured. Last summer he was on the bench for England’s Under-21s watching others play ahead of him; go back another four years and Branthwaite was ready to give up football entirely.

He was a 15-year-old playing for his local club, Carlisle United, about to lose his academy contract after struggling with tendonitis for 18 months. Carlisle offered one final four-week trial to let him win back his place. It was his parents who encouraged their teenage son to give football one last try, with an arm round the shoulder and a kick up the backside.

“If it wasn’t for my mam and dad, I probably wouldn’t have carried on. In my mind I was thinking, ‘if they don’t want me now, what’s four weeks gonna do?’. But my dad gave me a training programme, and I stuck to that, and it helped me get a scholarship.”

Branthwaite has no idea what he would have done without football, and laughs at the idea that a burly northern lad might have instead joined the military. “I don’t think so,” he smiles. “All I wanted to do when I was young was football, football, football, and that happened. I didn’t know where to be, and then that’s where my dad stepped in and basically said, come on…”

He is sitting in a quiet room at St George’s Park, discussing his path from Cumbria to Wembley. Often footballers are different in the flesh from the character you see on the field, but Branthwaite is exuding all the same traits that make him an exceptional young defender: composure, a calm self-assurance, with that imposing physical presence.

By Lawrence Ostlere

Jarrad Branthwaite on playing for PSV and marking Haaland: ‘I’ll learn for next time’

England squad arriving at Wembley

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

England’s Harry Maguire on dealing with abuse: ‘Beckham and Rooney suffered too. It’s part and parcel’

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

If Harry Maguire had listened to the many voices talking about him last year, he would not have been smiling on the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday afternoon as the sun went down, revelling in Manchester United’s pulsating FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Last summer a storm brewed around Maguire, and he was told to leave the club by a number of former Manchester United players including Dwight Yorke, Jaap Stam and Wayne Rooney. There were countless examples of this kind of unsolicited advice in the media at the time, and looking back now, it is much harder to find an expert who encouraged Maguire to stay and fight for his place.

He almost followed the noise, coming very close to joining West Ham. He had been making high-profile mistakes, most notably against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final, a tragicomedy performance which drew stinging criticism. Then Erik ten Hag switched the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes in a humiliating blow. Maguire stayed, but started only one of the opening 10 games this season.

He is certainly glad he did. Maguire fought to win back his place in the team, seizing his chance with the help of injuries to teammates Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane along the way. Now he is showing some of his best club form since Ten Hag took charge in the spring of 2022.

By Lawrence Ostlere at St George’s Park

Harry Maguire on abuse: ‘Beckham and Rooney suffered too. It’s part and parcel’

Kobbie Mainoo impact praised by England manager Gareth Southgate

16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate says Kobbie Mainoo has made a “really good impression” after being called up to the England squad for the first time.

He said: “We like him as a player, we’re mindful of his age and his rapid progress. With any young player you’re wanting to make steps at the right time but with the issues we’ve had, with Hendo as well this week, he’s the next one in. He hasn’t surprised us and his comfort in possession is clear to see. He’s keen to learn.”

Kobbie Mainoo eyes Euro 2024 spot as whirlwind start to senior career continues

16:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Kobbie Mainoo says a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad is the end goal after the Manchester United teenager’s whirlwind rise continued with a first senior call-up.

Long considered a future Old Trafford star, the 18-year-old midfielder has established himself as key part of Erik ten Hag’s side since returning from an ankle ligament injury sustained in pre-season.

Mainoo produced a man-of-the-match display as he made his first Premier League start against Everton in November and received his maiden England call-up just 114 days later.

Initially named in the under-21s set-up, he was promoted to the senior squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium fresh from United’s jaw-dropping 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool.

“It’s been a pretty mad couple of days,” Mainoo told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Sunday obviously was a great game and a great win, then to get called up to the under-21s obviously I was excited to come. Then getting down here and realising that I was with the first team was amazing.

“I was shocked and happy and it’s been a whirlwind of emotions.”

Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Rashford, Grealish or Gordon: Which England forwards will miss out on Euro 2024 squad?

15:51 , Jamie Braidwood

England face two friendly fixtures during the March international break - and these will likely serve as the last opportunity for some players to impress and prove they deserve a spot in the squad for Euro 2024.

Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are fighting to be Harry Kane’s No9 backup, while the likes of James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon are all in the current squad as potential wide support options of differing kinds - with Jack Grealish and now Bukayo Saka both out.

Here, the Independent’s sports writers make their pick below who Southgate should take a leave behind - join the conversation in the comments section and make your choices for the Euros.

Rashford or Grealish? Which England forwards will miss out on Euro 2024 squad

15:21 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Gareth Southgate: “My focus is a European Championship.

“If we did something, a contract, here before everybody would be saying, ‘why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you’ve got to prove yourself?’.

“I’m certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have.

“I’ve been eight years in the job. I wouldn’t entertain speaking to anybody else when I’m in the job.”

Gareth Southgate responds to ‘disrespectful’ Manchester United job speculation

15:01 , Jamie Braidwood

England boss Gareth Southgate says he will not speak to any interested parties until after Euro 2024 and called speculation linking him to Manchester United “completely disrespectful” to Erik ten Hag.

This summer could well prove the 53-year-old’s fourth and final tournament in charge of the national team with his Football Association contract expiring in December.

Southgate says contract talks are on the back burner with his full focus on glory in Germany, but the background noise dialled up this week following reports of Manchester United’s potential interest.

“I think there are two things from my point of view,” Southgate said. “One is that I’m the England manager. I’ve got one job, basically, to try and deliver a European Championship. Clearly before that, two important games this week.

“And the second thing is Manchester United have a manager and I think it’s always completely disrespectful when there’s any speculation about a manager that’s in place. I’m president of the LMA so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing, really.”

England manager Gareth Southgate is fully focused on Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate on England injuries, with Kane a doubt for Belgium

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate on England injuries:

“No Kane, no Henderson, no Palmer for tomorrow. Bukayo arrived with a hamstring problem so didn’t train and has gone back, but everybody else is available to play.

“One or two have had not so many minutes in the last couple of weeks but everyone else has trained fully with us. There are a few different aspects to it, everybody across the league has a high number of injuries. Everyone wants a simple solution but some players have had unfortunate injuries.

“[Kane] crashed into the net and it forced something on his ankle. Some players have had runs of injuries, maybe played too many games after coming back from injuries – it’s a raft of things. The intensity of games and additional minutes could be an aspect of that.

“We’ve got a long list of 40 players and a third are unavailable – the highest we’ve ever had, no question. Kane is a big doubt for the second game; the others we’ll know more Sunday.”

Harry Kane and Cole Palmer the latest England absences amid mounting injury crisis

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

England have been dealt a blow – and an opportunity – as they head into their final friendlies ahead of Euro 2024, with three more players struggling with injuries and likely to miss Saturday’s game against Brazil – including captain Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich striker will join winger Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, after the Arsenal star returned to his club earlier this week with a hamstring issue.

Gareth Southgate revealed that Kane is unlikely to feature in either match across the international break, with the Three Lions facing Belgium on Tuesday.

Additionally, Chelsea’s in-form Cole Palmer and new Ajax signing Jordan Henderson are set to sit out the weekend clash with the Selecao. Southgate was left lamenting the fact that up to a dozen players were unavailable for selection as the summer tournament draws close.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Brazil odds and match tips

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

England have the chance to send out a statement ahead of Euro 2024 in their friendly clash against five-time world champions Brazil.

The Three Lions are one of the leading contenders for the Euros crown with football betting sites, but doubts remain over their ability to win under pressure in major tournaments.

Gareth Southgate’s men breezed through qualifying unbeaten, winning six of their eight games, including both matches home and away against Italy.

England are unbeaten in 10 since their defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals. Their performances against elite teams must improve for Southgate’s side to go all the way this summer and there will be interest to see how they fare against Brazil.

England vs Brazil predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

England vs Brazil predicted line-ups

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford.

Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

What is the Brazil team news?

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Brazil are facing a significant injury list made longer with the withdrawal of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this week. Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro and Marquinhos are all absent, while a debutant is certain to begin in goal with neither Alisson nor Ederson available.

What is the England team news?

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

England are without a number of regular squad members, including Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier, while Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson were all ruled out by Gareth Southgate.

Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa were the uncapped individuals included in Gareth Southgate’s initial selection, while Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been brought up to the senior squad.

England vs Brazil

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 23 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viwers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 6pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England continue their build-up to Euro 2024 with an encounter with Brazil at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side concluded their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion in the autumn and have four fixtures left until the start of the tournament this summer.

This then represents a crucial opportunity for Southgate to assess the options he has both to make his squad and start in Germany, even in the absence of a couple of key figures.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior will also hope to learn plenty about his team as he eyes a title tilt at this summer’s Copa America.

Follow all the build-up in today’s match blog and get everything you need to know, below.

Is England v Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight