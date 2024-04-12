England’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches vs Bosnia and Iceland: When are they, what time and where

England will play two friendly games as part of their final preparations for this summer’s Euro 2024, with the matches in early June their last on home soil before they travel to Germany for the tournament.

It will be a last chance for players to impress Gareth Southgate as he finalises his plans for England’s Euro campaign.

When do England play Bosnia and Herzegovina and where?

England play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, June 3. The match will be played at St James’ Park, home to Newcastle United. It will be the Three Lions’ first match at St James’ Park since 2005.

What time does England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina start?

England’s match with Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 7.45pm BST.

When do England play Iceland and where?

England’s final Euro 2024 warm-up match will be against Iceland on Friday, June 7, at Wembley Stadium.

What time does England vs Iceland start?

The match with Iceland will start at 7.45pm.

What channel are the matches on TV?

England’s Euro 2024 warm-up matches will be shown live on Channel 4. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow the game on our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

When it comes to the actual Euros, England matches will be spread across BBC and ITV.

England squad for the Euros warm-up matches

England’s squad for these two friendlies will come out of the ‘training squad’ for the Euros Gareth Southgate announces on May 21, two days after the Premier League season concludes. Southgate will hope that the current injured list for his England players has reduced from the last time the squad met up.

When do the Euros start?

The Euros start on Friday June 14, with hosts Germany playing Scotland. England play their first match two days later, on the Sunday, against Serbia. The full list of England’s Euro 2024 fixtures can be viewed here

Who is in the England squad for the Euros?

Gareth Southgate is in the process of finalising his decisions for England’s Euro 2024 squad. The Uefa deadline for submitting final squads is June 8, meaning the two friendly games are a final chance for players to impress. Uefa has not yet made a final decision on squad sizes and whether to increase it from the current limit of 23.

Fans should already have a strong idea of who is in the squad by the time of the warm-up matches, however, with Southgate naming his ‘training squad’ on May 21.

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina head-to-head

This will be the first senior meeting between the two teams.

England vs Iceland head-to-head

The two teams have faced off five times before, with the last coming in Nov 2020 for a behind-closed-doors Nations League match at Wembley. England won 4-0 with Declan Rice and Phil Foden (2) scoring for their country for the first time. Mason Mount got the other goal. England also won their other Nations League match two months previous, thanks to Raheem Sterling’s penalty.

Before that came one of Iceland’s most memorable results to date, beating the Three Lions 2-1 to knock them out of Euro 2016, in what was Roy Hodgson’s last match as England manager.

It was Iceland’s first and only victory over England, after the Three Lions also won 6-1 in 2004 and drew 1-1 in a 1982 friendly.

Predictions

England fans will be hoping to wave the team off to the Euros off the back of two victories. By then, with a strong idea of what he would like his Euro 2024 starting XI to be, Southgate will also be hoping for a positive performance and result from his players, so close to the tournament starting.

England to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0

England to beat Iceland 2-0

