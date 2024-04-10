England’s Euro 2024 fixtures: Group, full schedule, kit and latest odds

England manager Gareth Southgate will have some tough decision to make before the Euros - Getty Images/Michael Regan

England’s build-up to Euro 2024 has been overshadowed by a St George’s Cross kit row and a growing injury list.

The St George’s Cross furore was sparked by kit manufacturer Nike’s decision to alter the English national flag on the back of the new England shirt, provoking apoplexy amongst traditionalists.

Even the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer waded in, suggesting Nike “should not mess” with the St George’s Cross.

The new St George's Cross has caused uproar - PA/Nike

Of more concern to Gareth Southgate is the mounting list of players currently injured, to the point where he is considering backing a call from other coaches to take an expanded 26-strong squad to the Euros.

England came out of the international break, and the friendly internationals against Brazil and Belgium, with no fewer than 15 players unavailable and with Southgate declaring it was the worst injury situation he has faced during his eight years in charge.

Who are in England’s Euro 2024 group?

England are in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

What are England’s Euro 2024 group fixtures?

June 16: vs Serbia , Gelsenkirchen, 8pm (BST), BBC

June 20: vs Denmark , Frankfurt, 5pm (BST), BBC

June 25: vs Slovenia, Cologne, 8pm (BST), ITV

How do I buy England tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the latest England news?

By Mike McGrath

Gareth Southgate is considering backing a call from other coaches to take an expanded 26-strong squad to Euro 2024 because of England’s injury crisis.

Uefa will make a final decision on whether to reduce the number of players that can be selected from 26 to 23.

Until now Southgate has been in favour of the previously expected reduction – the increase for the last Euros and the World Cup in Qatar was due to Covid and the demanding schedule – but may now change his mind.

Other coaches are likely to raise the issue of maintaining a bigger squad and Southgate said although Uefa had appeared intent on 23-man squads, it faces a challenge.

“There is one more Uefa meeting where there’s been a little bit of talk amongst some of the coaches about possibly increasing that,” the England manager said. Asked specifically if he favoured it, he added: “Well, given where we are now!”

Southgate continued: “But we’ve got to make the best decisions with what we know and some of those currently are going to be medical decisions. And we’ve been able to get those right in the previous tournaments. We’ve been able to give people time, but with 23 that’s definitely more difficult.”

England came out of the international break, and the friendly internationals against Brazil and Belgium, with no fewer than 15 players unavailable and with Southgate declaring it was the worst injury situation he has faced during his eight years in charge.

Most of those injuries will, clearly, not affect selection for the final squad but others may occur given how many matches there are still to play. There are long-term concerns – primarily to Luke Shaw and Marc Guehi – which puts their places under threat if Southgate can only select 23 players.

As with the last two tournaments, a squad of 26 allows more flexibility and some injury risks can be taken – such as with Harry Maguire before the last Euros, who was ruled out of the opening group games. The manager may also have to plan for more players, such as Ezri Konsa, who can play in multiple positions.

Southgate intends to choose a ‘training squad’ on May 21 but is unsure how many players he will pick for that. “That’s really going to depend on where some of the injuries are at and also how many players are in the European finals,” he said. “My preference is always that players have some clarity on what the role is when they come in.”

What does England’s new kit look like?

An “authentic” version costs £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children while a “stadium” version is £84.99 and £64.99 for children.

A Nike spokesperson said: “The England 2024 home kit disrupts history with a modern take on a classic.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple. The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag of St George on the back of the collar.”

The new England home kit - Nike

An England fan buys the new shirt from the Wembley Stadium store - Reuters/Paul Childs

The new England away kit - Reuters/Paul Childs

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

