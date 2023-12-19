Emma Raducanu turns to childhood coach as she plans return to action

Emma Raducanu may have to go through the qualifiers to enter the 2024 Australian Open - Reuters/Angelika Warmruth

Emma Raducanu has been training with a familiar face in experienced coach Nick Cavaday as she ramps up her workload ahead of a planned trip to Australia and New Zealand.

The presence of Kent-based Cavaday on the courts of the National Tennis Centre would suggest that he is the front-runner to lead Raducanu’s backroom team in the new year. There is a prior connection here, as he had overseen her early teenage development programme at Bromley Tennis Centre, where he used to be the head coach.

Sources suggest that Raducanu has begun to find some rhythm in her training after a slow start in which she took four weeks to graduate from soft red and green balls to the standard yellow ones. There were setbacks in her early progression but she has recently been spotted sparring with partners such as Harriet Dart, the British No 2.

Some sessions have reportedly also involved the former top-70 men’s player Somdev Devvarman as a hitting partner. Cavaday, who played college-level tennis in the USA, sometimes fills in on the court, but it is possible that these two could work together to provide Raducanu with support in Australasia.

As yet, there has been no sign of any appointment in the physical trainer or physio roles. Raducanu may feel that she can rely on tournament physios, while her part-time arrangement with Andy Murray’s former physical trainer Jez Green lapsed in the summer and has not been revived.

More recently, attempts to find a replacement for Green fell through amid what might be termed “creative differences”. Raducanu is understood to be relying on Lawn Tennis Association support as she builds physical resilience ahead of her planned comeback in Auckland in the first week of January.

Cavaday and his sister, former British No 3 Naomi, both helped Raducanu at different times at the LTA’s high-performance centre in Bromley, and are thus well known to the family. The Raducanus remain a tight unit and her father Ian’s close attention to her career and decision-making has not always made things easy for her coaches. The last incumbent, Sebastian Sachs, left in May and was apparently frustrated by the ever-present oversight.

Raducanu with her father, Ian - David Rose for The Telegraph

Raducanu has appeared unimpressed by the whole business of tennis coaching at times, saying in a recent BBC interview that “I ask my coaches a lot of questions. I think on certain occasions they haven’t been able to keep up with the questions I’ve asked, so maybe that’s why it ended.”

Now 37, Cavaday spent a couple of seasons on the ATP coaching Aljaz Bedene – the Slovenian who became a Briton between 2015 and 2018 – as Bedene reached the world’s top 50. He also helped doubles specialists such as Dominic Inglot. After that, he took up a role as the head coach at the LTA’s new national academy in Loughborough, where he worked with top juniors such as Mimi Xu and Ranah Stoiber. He left that position in March to pursue other opportunities and help Stoiber independently.

Assuming that Raducanu’s build-up continues smoothly, she will use a wild card to play in Auckland – where she sprained an ankle in her opening match of 2023 – before heading on to Melbourne. Unless she receives a wild card from Tennis Australia, her protected ranking of No 103 is unlikely to be high enough to earn her direct entry into the Australian Open’s main draw, and she will have to come through qualifying in an echo of her famous run to the 2021 US Open title.

As the new season draws closer, Raducanu’s imminent return to competition has become a regular subject for debate. British No 4 Jack Draper offered an optimistic reading last week when he said that “If she keeps working on her game, she’ll be right up there with the best in the world and she’ll be competing for grand slams again.”

But Ann Jones, the 1969 Wimbledon champion, was withering about Raducanu’s regular switching of coaches. “How do you recover your natural game after it has been changed?” Jones said. “It’s very difficult to find what you had before. I think she’s really enjoyed winning and I don’t think she wants to lose now. It’s a waste and we could do with a champion here.”

