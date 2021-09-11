How Emma Raducanu kept her composure following cut to knee as Lelyah Fernandez downplays reaction

Lelyah Fernandez of Canada (R) talks with an official as Emma Raducanu of Great Britain receives medical treament for a bloody knee during the women's final match - Shutterstock

There may not have been many public tears from Britain's newest sporting superstar, but Emma Raducanu gave blood and sweat as she fought her way to an incredible US Open victory.

The New York final was delayed for several minutes late in the second set after Raducanu slipped on the hard court, leading to a cut to the knee.

With blood streaming, she was bandaged up by a medical attendant while opponent Lelyah Fernandez questioned the tournament referee.

Raducanu did not let the pause stop her progress and she soon completed victory.

Asked about it in the post-final press conference, Fernandez said she acted "in the heat of the moment".

"Well, I honestly did not know what was happening with Emma," said the beaten finalist.



"I didn't know how serious her fall was, so that's why I went to see the official and ask her about it.

"You know what, it just happened in the heat of the moment.

"It was just too bad that it happened in that specific moment with me, with the momentum.

"But it's sports, it's tennis. Just got to move on."

On Saturday night, explaining what happened in her press conference, Raducanu said: "It was a pretty incredible point. She hit an amazing backhand line. I was giving it everything I had. I fell. My knee cut pretty bad.

"I didn't actually want to stop because I thought it would disrupt my rhythm, seeing as I was going to be serving 30-40, and to have such a long break after a point.

"But I couldn't play on. I wasn't allowed to because my knee was, like, gushing with blood. The chair umpire said I needed to get it treated right away. I guess I just went over and was really trying to think what my patterns of play were going to be, what I was going to try to execute.

"Going out there facing a breakpoint after a two-, three-minute disruption isn't easy. I think I managed for sure to really pull off the clutch plays when I needed to."

What happened

With the second set at 5-3 to the Brit, Raducanu slips trying to return Fernandez's backhand.

In sliding across the court, Raducanu cuts her knee and begins to bleed.

Raducanu receives medical treatment to stem the flow of blood. A medical timeout is caused.

Meanwhile, Fernandez remonstrated with the tournament referee while the delay took place.

Radacanu resumed shortly after having been patched up and went on to win the second set and, with it, the tournament.

Raducanu's knee afterwards - Shutterstock

What the rules say

Grand slam tournament rules say the match umpire must 'stop play as soon as possible' with a medical time-out if necessary. Any blood spillage must be cleared up before play can resume.