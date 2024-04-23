'Emery in perfect place... now it is time for him to write the next chapter'

[Getty Images]

Unai Emery is in the perfect place to thrive at Aston Villa.

It has been clear for a while he is the right man at the right time for a club with burning ambitions to return to the elite.

When he was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor in November 2022, Villa were 14th and three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Now, Emery is on the verge of taking the club to the next level as they edge closer to Champions League qualification and ending a 28-year trophy drought.

A Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiakos next month stands between Villa and a major final as they look to win their first piece of silverware since the 1996 League Cup.

A workaholic, he has transformed a struggling side to become one of the most consistent in the division, turning inconsistent players like Leon Bailey into key performers while Ollie Watkins has taken his advice to play more centrally to become one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League.

It is no surprise to see Villa tie Emery down, with links to Bayern Munich having circulated and been dismissed.

It is now time for him to write their next chapter.

What do you think about Emery's deal? Tell us here