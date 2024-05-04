Elmira Notre Dame baseball and Corning softball clinch division titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame baseball and Corning softball claim division crowns, as a result of a busy night on the diamond.

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network)

Elmira Notre Dame baseball claimed the IAC South Large School title in thrilling fashion, on Friday. In a back and forth battle, the Crusaders bested Edison 4-3, on a walk-off single from Jahmeire Keyser. Notre Dame led the division deciding game 2-0 in the 5th inning, before the Spartans rallied to tie in the 6th. In the 7th, Edison took their 1st lead of the contest, but could not hold off the Crusaders’ late charge. Notre Dame’s offense was led by 2 hits each, from Alex Daugherty and Luke Richards. Daugherty, Keyser, and Malachy Cain picked up the only RBI on the day for ND. Edison’s offense was powered by 2 RBI from Jace Shiller and 1 from Niko Cheplick.

Also on the baseball diamond, the STAC West champion Horseheads Blue Raiders, picked up their 12th consecutive win. Horseheads extended their win streak with a 19-5 rout of Ithaca. In Elmira, Corning outlasted the Express 8-6. In Section V, Haverling topped Hornell by 1 run, in their rivalry matchup.

In softball, Corning clinched the STAC West title with help from Union-Endicott. Horseheads fell 10-2 against U-E, sealing the division crown for the Hawks. In the IAC, Edison rolled past Elmira Notre Dame in 5 innings. Kailey Ripley and Mariana Jones-Frosolone combined for a 1-hitter, with 5 strikeouts for the Spartans. In another Section IV battle, Watkins Glen beat Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 9-3. Lake Hawks 8th grader Paige Ells surpassed 100 strikeouts on the season. Ells sat down 14 Eagles in the win.

A look at Friday’s high school scores is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Elmira Notre Dame 4 – Edison 3

Horseheads 19 – Ithaca 5

Corning 8 – Elmira 6

Owego 5 – Waverly 3

Haverling 9 – Hornell 8

High School Softball:

Union-Endicott 10 – Horseheads 2

Edison 12 – Elmira Notre Dame 0 – Final/5

Chenango Forks 11 – Waverly 2

Tioga 6 – Owego 5

Watkins Glen 9 – SVEC 3

Haverling 10 – Hornell 4

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Horseheads 13 – Elmira 3

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Queensbury 15 – Corning 4

For the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports all season.

