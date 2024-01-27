Elliot Cadeau has career game for UNC in win over Florida State

When we’re talking about leading scorers, it’s been the RJ Davis show for UNC basketball.

Davis looks like one of the country’s best guards, leading the ACC and sitting 13th in the nation with 21 points per game. He led all scorers with 24 points in North Carolina’s 75-68 Saturday afternoon victory over Florida State.

It was another North Carolina guard, however, who stole the show,

Elliot Cadeau came into Chapel Hill as one of the highest-ranked recruits in recent years, with the thought he’d be out after 2024. It seems like Cadeau will now be a Tar Heel for at least two years.

Cadeau enjoyed a career day for UNC, scoring a career-high 16 points on 4-of-12 field goal shooting and an 8-of-9 mark on free throws.

Elliot Cadeau is starting to eat. Has scored 30 in his last two games. The X-Factor to get the Tar Heels to the Final Four. Winning streak is now at 10 after today's win at Florida State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2024

Cadeau’s always been a solid guard since he stepped foot on campus, but there’s no question he looked like a lost freshman earlier this season. Since the New Year turned over, Cadeau is a completely different player.

He looks significantly more confident, driving to the rim and taking shots for himself. If nothing’s available, he’ll dish the ball outside or try to find a teammate down low.

With two consecutive games in double-digits, Cadeau is hitting his stride at the right time.

