Social media reacts to UNC’s domination of Wake Forest

UNC basketball fans knew that tonight’s North Carolina-Wake Forest battle was going to be a close one, as it would prove crucial in the ACC standings.

It was anyone’s game in the first half. The Tar Heels looked as if they were going to pull away early, only for Wake Forest to catch a hot hand late and take a 1-point lead into halftime.

You never would’ve guessed what happened out of the break.

Carolina ran past the visiting Demon Deacons, making virtually every shot and playing its newly-discovered brand of suffocating defense, to help it pick up an 85-64 win and stay undefeated in conference play.

RJ Davis stole the show again, scoring a career-high 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting and four made free throws. Elliot Cadeau, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram combined for 35 points, while the Tar Heel defense limited Wake Forest to just a 3-of-20 mark from downtown.

Carolina held an opponent to under 70 points for the ninth-consecutive game – all victories. Wake Forest had three guys reach double-digit point totals, but no one scores 20.

Let’s take a look at what social media had to say about yet another dominant UNC victory, which will surely keep it in the AP Poll’s Top 3:

Yep and they have two road tests that are going to be insanely hard! FSU and GT! This is no easy accomplishment but it is probable. — Matthew Smith (@MSmith1883) January 23, 2024

Give RJ NPOY. 36 pts. — 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝘿𝙪𝙗𝙨 (@CowboysDubs) January 23, 2024

The pace of this Wake-UNC second half is awesome to watch — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 23, 2024

My god Elliot cadeau — Tyler Gibbs (@theGibbster3000) January 23, 2024

Also such a filthy finish by Cadeau 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 when he went straight in the defenders chest. — ChiefTito (@ChiefTeeToe) January 23, 2024

North Carolina's winning streak is now at nine. Another strong defensive performance from the Tar Heels, who held Wake Forest to 17 points under its average. R.J. Davis with a career-high 36. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 23, 2024

RJ Davis’ 36 points are a career high and the most by any ACC player this season. It’s the most by a Tar Heels player since Brice Johnson had 39 against Florida State in 2016. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 23, 2024

We learned a *LOT* about our team tonight. That defense is legit. That second half was incredible to watch. Your Tar Heels are 8-0 in the ACC. 9 game win streak. All by double digits. Look out. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) January 23, 2024

#TARHEELS WIN!!! 9 straight!! #UNC beats Wake Forest, improving to 8-0 in the ACC! pic.twitter.com/7gyUEgt5eD — Tar Heels on SR (@SRTarHeel) January 23, 2024

TAR HEELS WIN — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire