Advertisement

Social media reacts to UNC’s domination of Wake Forest

Aidan Jensen
·3 min read
2

UNC basketball fans knew that tonight’s North Carolina-Wake Forest battle was going to be a close one, as it would prove crucial in the ACC standings.

It was anyone’s game in the first half. The Tar Heels looked as if they were going to pull away early, only for Wake Forest to catch a hot hand late and take a 1-point lead into halftime.

You never would’ve guessed what happened out of the break.

Carolina ran past the visiting Demon Deacons, making virtually every shot and playing its newly-discovered brand of suffocating defense, to help it pick up an 85-64 win and stay undefeated in conference play.

RJ Davis stole the show again, scoring a career-high 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting and four made free throws. Elliot Cadeau, Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram combined for 35 points, while the Tar Heel defense limited Wake Forest to just a 3-of-20 mark from downtown.

Carolina held an opponent to under 70 points for the ninth-consecutive game – all victories. Wake Forest had three guys reach double-digit point totals, but no one scores 20.

Let’s take a look at what social media had to say about yet another dominant UNC victory, which will surely keep it in the AP Poll’s Top 3:

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire