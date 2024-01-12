Elite recruits visiting Georgia football for big recruiting weekend

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart are hosting a number of elite recruits for the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Bulldogs have signed 28 recruits in the class of 2024. The Dawgs will finish the 2024 recruiting cycle as the No. 1 recruiting team in college football. Georgia could still add a player in the class of 2024, but for the most part, Georgia’s focus is now of the class of 2025.

Georgia has some work to do in the 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have a solid foundation with six commitments in the class of 2025. Georgia will likely look to add another 20 commitments or so before early signing day in December. Georgia currently has the No. 7 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle in the country, which is not up to Georgia’s recent lofty standard.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are hosting numerous elite recruits over the weekend as the Bulldogs get things ramped up with the class of 2025. Who are the top recruits visiting Georgia football this weekend?

4-Star OL Cortez Smith

Cortez Smith is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. He has already visited the University of Georgia.

4-Star defenisve lineman Christian Garrett

Christian Garrett is a key in-state recruit with excellent size.

4-Star Alabama offensive line commit Mason Short

I will be at the University of Georgia this weekend!!🐶🐶 @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/kcabn6a3ri — Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 10, 2024

Things may have changed for Mason Short, an in-state prospect, after Nick Saban retired.

5-Star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin

2025 Five-Star Plus+ DL Elijah Griffin has set visits to Georgia and Clemson, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Griffin is the No. 3 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Ranking‼️ Read: https://t.co/rWnuppOnQh pic.twitter.com/J2sqSyenYh — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 10, 2024

Elijah Griffin is the No. 3 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 player in Georgia. He’s the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the country as well.

4-Star cornerback Jontae Gilbert

2025 4-star DB Jontae Gilbert has lined up three visits in January. Georgia – Jan. 13

Tennessee – Jan. 20

South Carolina – Jan. 27https://t.co/OG8ylWe3HN pic.twitter.com/1MwQvKG1YP — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 10, 2024

Clemson is favored to land Gilbert, but he is visiting several schools over the next couple of weeks. Gilbert is another critical in-state recruit for the Bulldogs.

4-Star quarterback Jared Curtis

Jared Curtis, the No. 2 QB in the Class of 2026, will visit Georgia this weekend and Ohio State next weekend, via @SWiltfong247 🏈 MORE: https://t.co/AbqomUgYbK pic.twitter.com/nhn2xfXCQl — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 9, 2024

Quarterback Jared Curtis is the No. 2 player at his position in the class of 2026. Georgia is still figuring out its future quarterback situation after Carson Beck departs.

2025 Linebacker Christian Gass

Georgia recently offered a scholarship to Covington, Georgia, linebacker recruit Christian Gass.

5-Star in-state linebacker Zayden Walker

2025 5-star LB Zayden Walker will visit Georgia, FSU, Miami and South Carolina over the next four weeks, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/VmOql7qEZb pic.twitter.com/xkQDDlPvQ1 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 8, 2024

Zayden Walker is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the country.

More reported visitors

Georgia is hosting a number of top 2025 prospects this weekend, according to @RustyMansell_🐶 Read: https://t.co/sTIybAf4vo pic.twitter.com/zQeBPyiSs0 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 11, 2024

Five-star Georgia commitments Justus Terry and Elyiss Williams plan to be in town. Additionally, Georgia is hosting Alabama defensive end commitment Zion Grady.

