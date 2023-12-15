Georgia football offers 2025 LB Christian Gass

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to class of 2025 linebacker recruit Christian Gass. Gass is currently an unranked recruit.

The talented linebacker plays high school football for Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia. Former Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes, who is now with the Green Bay Packers, also played for Eastside. Stokes was excited to see Gass receive a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs.

Christian Gass is a versatile linebacker. He plays both edge and outside linebacker. Gass has excellent speed off the edge and plays well in pass coverage.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound linebacker has recent scholarship offers from Tennessee, USC, and Appalachian State.

The class of 2025 linebacker announced his scholarship offer from Georgia football via social media:

Georgia football has the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire