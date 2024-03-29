Who is in the Elite 8? Latest March Madness bracket results and updates

The Sweet 16 is officially underway, meaning we are only two days away from the NCAA quarterfinals, better known as the Elite Eight. Now is when the best teams start to really prove themselves. The going is about to get real tough, so we'll see who gets going.

UConn proved they would continue their hot streak and took down San Diego State for the second time in two years. Other questions persist: Can Purdue put the memory of their first-round exit a year ago behind them and win a title? Can NC State continue their Cinderella run? All those questions and more will be answered in the coming days.

With four games on tap on Thursday, here is every team to have advanced to the Elite Eight.

Who is in the Elite 8?

No. 6 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 North Carolina/No. 4 Alabama

No. 1 UConn Huskies vs. No. 2 Iowa State/No. 3 Illinois

Remaining Sweet 16 games

Thursday, March 28

No. 6 Clemson, No. 2 Arizona 72

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 UConn - currently playing

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 North Carolina - 9:39 p.m. ET

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State - 10:09 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 2 Marquette - 7:09 p.m. ET

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue - 7:39 p.m. ET

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 1 Houston - 9:39 p.m. ET

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee - 10:09 p.m. ET

