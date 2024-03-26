North Carolina State vs. Marquette: Predictions and odds for 2024 March Madness game

Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) and Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) celebrate after NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Tournament game against the Colorado Buffaloes, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

No. 11 North Carolina State will play No. 2 Marquette in the Sweet 16 of this year's men's March Madness tournament.

The Wolfpack have really put together a strong stretch of games. Since ending the regular season on a four-game losing streak, the Wolfpack have won seven straight contests en route to an ACC Championship and an upset victory over Texas Tech in the Round of 64.

Marquette will be arguably their toughest opponent yet though. With guard Tyler Kolek returning to the team just in time for the NCAA Tournament, the Golden Eagles might be the strongest No. 2 seed in this year's dance. They had their struggles against No. 10 Colorado, but this is a team that can fight with the best of the best, earning their way to the best finish in the tournament in over a decade.

Here's how to watch Friday's game between NC State and Marquette.

March Madness: Everything to know about NCAA Tournament schedule Sunday

Predictions:

Pickswise: OVER 150.5

The Pickswise staff writes, "This game seems destined for an over, as both teams have paths to offensive success against the opposing defense. During NC State’s seven-game winning streak, the Wolfpack have scored at least 1.06 points per possession in each of those games. The primary catalyst has been DJ Burns, who has averaged 16.6 points per game during the streak. Burns could be in store for another strong game against a tall, but thin Marquette front line."

On3: Marquette 78, NC State 72

Grant Grubbs writes, "For this game between Marquette and NC State, KenPom agrees with Vegas, projecting the Golden Eagles to escape with a victory."

FOX Sports: Marquette 77, NC State 71

The FOX Sports staff claims "the Golden Eagles have a 74.0% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability." The Wolfpack, meanwhile, are being given a 30.3% implied probability to win.

NC State vs. Marquette: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Golden Eagles are favorites to defeat Wolfpack in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Sunday.

Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Moneyline: Marquette (-300); NC State (+240)

Over/under: 150.5

How to watch NC State vs. Marquette: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NC State vs. Marquette: Predictions, picks, odds