March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 predictions, NCAA bracket and schedule, how to stream
Men’s March Madness continues Thursday night with the first slate of Sweet 16 games. Two top seeds in action highlight tonight’s NCAA tournament schedule. No. 1 UConn and No. 5 San Diego State face off in a rematch of last year’s national championship game while No. 1 North Carolina takes on No. 4 Alabama.
Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.
March Madness Sweet 16 schedule today
Here is the complete scoreboard for today’s Sweet 16 games.
What time does Sweet 16 start?
The first game, between No. 2 Arizona and No. 6 Clemson, tips off just after 7 p.m. EDT.
What time does March Madness start today?
Here is Thursday’s full schedule Sweet 16 schedule.
7:39 p.m.: (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State, TBS/truTV
9:39 p.m.: (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama, CBS
10:09 p.m.: (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois, TBS/truTV
How to watch Sweet 16 games 2024
CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.
How to stream March Madness on your phone
You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.
Stream through Paramount+
Stream through HULU with Live TV
Stream through DirecTV Stream
Men’s March Madness schedule
Here is the men's schedule:
First round: March 21-22
Second round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament
The madness continues, and so does USA TODAY Sports' expert picks and predictions. Click here to see the selections for Thursday night's matchups.
Sweet 16 schedule and locations
Here is the full schedule for today and where games are being played.
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson, 7:09 p.m. EDT, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. EDT, TD Garden, Boston
No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama, 9:39 p.m. EDT, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois, 10:09 p.m. EDT, TD Garden, Boston
March Madness 2024 game locations
Here are all the venues hosting tournament games over the next couple weeks.
Round
City
Venue
Dates
Sweet 16 + Elite Eight
Boston
TD Garden
March 28-30
Sweet 16 + Elite Eight
Dallas
American Airlines Center
March 29-31
Sweet 16 + Elite Eight
Detroit
Little Caesars Arena
March 29-31
Sweet 16 + Elite Eight
Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
March 28-30
Final Four
Glendale, Ariz.
State Farm Stadium
April 6
National championship
Glendale, Ariz.
State Farm Stadium
April 8
Why Jim Nantz isn't calling 2024 March Madness games
As the men's NCAA Tournament begins, fans may be wondering where Jim Nantz, voice synonymous with one of the most popular events in college sports is.
Nantz decided the 2023 NCAA Tournament would be his last so he could focus on his family and other broadcasting commitments. Nantz didn't retire from broadcasting; He's still calling The Masters and serves as the lead play-by-play person for CBS' NFL coverage alongside Tony Romo. The duo were in the booth for Super Bowl 58 in February. – Jordan Mendoza
Who will win the West Region? Arizona
The long wait is over for the Wildcats. They’ll win the West Region and head to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.
Sure, the skeptics are howling: But Arizona lost two of its past three games! Including a 78-65 setback against lowly Southern California! Nonetheless, these Wildcats are built for an extended run thanks to a versatile eight-man rotation. Scoring? Got it. Arizona ranks third in scoring offense with 87.7 points per game. Caleb Love, the senior guard, leads the team in scoring at 18.1, and each of the team’s four other starters are averaging at least 9.8.
Size? Ample. Oumar Ballo, the 7-footer from Mali, is averaging 13.1 points, a team-best 10.1 rebounds and leads the team in blocks with 40. Arizona also can bring in 7-2 freshman Motiejus Krivas and cause shooters to think twice in the paint. The bench? Good enough to keep the starters fresh. Yes, Arizona lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals. But don’t forget the Wildcats also beat Duke in Durham, North Carolina, when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 2. — Josh Peter
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness live scores, updates: Sweet 16 predictions, NCAA schedule