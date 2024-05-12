Elite 2025 safety sets Michigan football visit

June 21 is shaping up to be a huge visit date for Michigan football. Especially as it will host a recently offered safety who appears to have strong interest in the Wolverines.

It wasn’t that long ago that the maize and blue offered Jordan Young, a 2025 safety from Monroe (N.C.). Even though they got in late, Young put Michigan football in his top group, potentially making up some ground with perceived leaders Clemson and Florida State.

On Saturday, Young announced that he will use one of his official visits to check out Ann Arbor again (he visited unofficially on April 15), indicating he’s doing more than playing lip service to Sherrone Moore and the staff.

Young will be visiting on the same day as 2025 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Clemson is considered to have the edge for his services, but given his multiple visits, it does appear that he’s pliable and could find himself in a winged helmet.

According to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, Young is the No. 29 player in the country and the nation’s second-best safety.

