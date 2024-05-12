Michigan football slated to get visit from elite 2025 linebacker

While not as fast-paced as last year’s recruiting cycle for Michigan football, the Wolverines are getting moving on the trail with summer visits fast approaching. The maize and blue are hoping to make their move later this season, more in line with previous years, with summer visits yielding most of the commitments to the class.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Michigan football will host one of the nation’s top prospects in 2025 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. He’ll make it to Ann Arbor on June 21 but will also visit USC, Notre Dame, and Ohio State in the preceding weeks.

Brian Jean-Mary is the primary recruiter for Owusu-Boateng in Ann Arbor. As of current, there are no predictions as to where he’ll end up at the college level.

Owusu-Boateng is rated the No. 45 player in the nation, regardless of position, according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. He’s also the fourth-best linebacker and sixth-best player in the state of Florida.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks. Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays.

Michigan has upped its game in recent years at the linebacker position. Junior Colson was a multi-year starter who parlayed his role into being a second-round NFL draft pick in April. Mike Barrett took more time to come along, but he ended up being selected in the seventh round.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire