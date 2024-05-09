On3: Michigan football surging for elite 2025 safety

Michigan football recruiting has been lagging (at least compared to last year but not to most years) though it’s starting to pick up.

The Wolverines tend to get the most momentum in May and June and given the offseason changes with Sherrone Moore taking over in late January, it stands to reason that he would focus more on building out the current team before setting the tone for future teams via recruiting.

One name that’s coming up of late is 2025 Monroe (N.C). four-star safety Jordan Young who only got his offer from the Wolverines on March 20 before visiting Ann Arbor on April 15. He subsequently listed Michigan in his top eight and apparently feels that the maize and blue are making a strong impression.

On3’s Chad Simmons posted some intel (subscription required) and noted that Michigan football is making a push for the No. 2 safety in the nation.

Heading into official visits, Clemson and Florida State are doing the best job in this race. Michigan offered Jordan Young a little later with the new staff, but his visit to Ann Arbor opened his eyes too. Official visits will be a big factor for him, but a decision is not expected until the fall. The Seminoles and Tigers are setting the pace, but Michigan has quickly jumped into this race.

Clemson is still the perceived leader, leading the On3 RPM with a 24.7% chance he ends up a Tiger. But given the late push by the maize and blue and that they ended up making the cut for his top schools so quickly following the offer, there appears to be a chance that Michigan could come out on top in the end.

Young isn’t expected to make a decision until October 12.

