Eichel vs. MacKinnon or Batman vs. Velma: You choose the NHL matchup on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you’re flipping around TV channels on Sunday to catch the Golden Knights hosting the Colorado Avalanche, you might do a doubletake if you land truTV.

The regular broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. on TNT, but truTV’s got a matchup you don’t want to miss. A mashup of hockey, superheroes and Scooby Doo will bring “MultiVersus NHL Face-Off” to life, featuring characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Steven Universe, Finn the Human, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy and Velma making moves on the ice that follow the real action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tasmanian Devil — the “slobbery and short-fused Looney Tunes character” — will be in charge of sending players to the penalty box, according to an NHL news release.

The brief clip below shows the adaptation of part of a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks:

“Before they take the ice, a special team selection draft of the MultiVersus icons will happen,” the NHL announced this week. That special draft will occur during postgame coverage of the Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, which airs before the Golden Knights and the Avalanche battle.

The alternate broadcast will also be available for streaming on Max’s B/R Sports Add-on.

The NHL selected the game for the MultiVersus special, a matchup between the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights and the Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup the year before.

“The ice rink for the alternate telecast will be dynamic and incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy’s E.D.G.E.,” according to the news release.

MultiVersus NHL Face-Off will merge NHL Puck and Player tracking with optical tracking to generate realistic character and player avatar movements. The real-time animation will be produced in association with NHL innovation partner Beyond Sports.

It’s part of Warner Bros. Games’ promotional efforts leading up to the May 28 official release of MultiVersus, a free-to-play videogame with an ever-expanding cast of iconic heroes and personalities.

