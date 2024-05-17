Eddie Gossage, former Texas Motor Speedway track president, dies at age 65

Eddie Gossage, one of motorsports' premier promoters, passed away Thursday at the age of 65. His longtime employer Speedway Motorsports confirmed his death.

“Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a press release. “From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports. On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family.

Eddie Gossage, Texas Motor Speedway president and general manager, poses with the taxidermy goat "Lil Dale" so named because of the white No. 3 in its coat after it was unveiled to media a NASCAR auto race availability at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2016. The Nubian goat from Interlachen, Fla., will be displayed permanently at TMS. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

Gossage is survived by his wife, Melinda, daughter Jessica, son Dustin, daughter-in-law Lauren, and grandchildren Lyra, Evelyn, and Oliver. He spent 32 years promoting events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and supporting Smith's father Bruton at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gossage's passing comes on the eve of the 40th NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, with the 1992 NASCAR All-Star Race being one of the first he ever promoted. One of his most famous sayings is ‘if we don’t make a big deal out of it, nobody else will.’

The promotor was Texas Motor Speedway's first general manager when the track was built in 1996. He hosted events there for 25 years until his retirement in 2021.

“Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State,” Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber said. “Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property. Eddie laid a foundation for success to build upon for generations to come and made Texas Motor Speedway a showplace of which Texans will always be proud.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage dies at 65