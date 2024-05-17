EC edges Batesville for girls track sectional crown

May 17—ST. LEON — The gap was just four points between the top two teams at the IHSAA girls track and field sectional at East Central Wednesday. East Central edged Batesville for the title with a team total of 137.

The Lady Bulldogs took second with 133. Franklin County was third with 79.25 followed by Lawrenceburg 71.5, Greensburg 56, South Dearborn 32.5, North Decatur 27.75, South Decatur 27.5, Oldenburg Academy 24, Rising Sun 18, South Ripley 14, Jac-Cen-Del 2 and Milan .25.

Batesville's 4x800 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Paige Allgeier and Megan Allgeier posted a winning time of 9:52.60.

South Decatur's Madisyn Danforth won the title in the long jump with a school record leap of 17-4.5.

Greensburg's Emarie Jackson swept the throwing events. She won the shot put with a sectional record 50-2.25 and the discus with another sectional record of 156-4.

The top three individuals in each event advance to the regional Tuesday at Shelbyville. The top eight finishers place and earn team points for their respective schools.

Batesville

Top 3

* Katherine Lipps third in 100 (13.15)

* Addison Luers second in 400 (1:00.17)

* Kaylynn Bedel second in 1600 (5:26.37), second in 3200 (12:36.17)

* Lexiyne Harris third in 1600 (5:32.93), third in 3200 (12:36.17)

* Kaylie Raver second in 800 (2:21.88)

* Megan Allgeier third in 800 (2:22.31)

* 4x100 relay team of Bailey McGraw, Savannah McClure, Faith Probst and Natalie Cantrell third (52.39)

* 4x400 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree, Kaylie Raver and Addison Luers second (4:13.18)

* Samantha Adams third in high jump (4-8)

* Paige Allgeier third in high jump (4-8)

* Ella King third in shot put (38-6)

Top 8

* Bayleigh Demaree fifth in 400 (1:03.64)

* Ella Moster fifth in 100 hurdles (17.14), fourth in 300 hurdles (50.70)

* Nora Wiedeman fourth in long jump (16-3)

* Savannah Pohlman eighth in long jump (15-6.75)

* Veronica King fifth in shot put (34-0), fifth in discus (113-6)

* Ella King sixth in discus (110-2)

Greensburg

Top 3

* Olivia Grimes second in shot put (39-8), second in discus (125-6)

Top 8

* Carmin Rippenger fourth in 1600 (5:52.13), fifth in 3200 (13:27.74)

* 4x800 relay team of Carmin Rippenger, Madisyn Morlan, Tori Gauck and Ally Foster fifth (11:48.77)

North Decatur

Top 3

* Madi Allen second in 300 hurdles (48.18 — personal best)

Top 8

* Ava Luckoski seventh in 100 (13.86)

* Sarah Moeller seventh in 100 hurdles (17.25)

* Madi Allen fifth in high jump (4-8), seventh in long jump (16-0.5 — personal best)

* Sarah Moeller eighth in high jump (4-6)

* Ella Kunz fourth in shot put (35-1 — personal best), eighth in discus (88-7)

* 4x100 relay team of Madi Allen, Mary Stier, Sarah Moeller and Ava Luckoski fifth (54.11 — season best)

South Decatur

Top 8

* Madisyn Danforth sixth in 200 (27.68 — personal best)

* 4x100 relay team of Kiley Best, Claire Schoettmer, Madison Danforth and Brayley Sundal fourth (52.86 — tied school record)

* 4x400 relay team of Brayley Sundal, Claire Schoettmer, Laney Seegers and Madisyn Danforth fifth (4:27.23 — season best)

* 4x800 relay team of Kenzie Troutman, Bernice Tooley, Brianna Benefiel and Brooklyn Ortman eighth (13:27.83)

* Liz Bennett fifth in high jump (4-8 — personal best)

* Zoe Meer in shot put (31-11.75 — personal best)

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com