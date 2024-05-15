East Lansing football star Jace Clarizio picks Michigan State

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a gain against Grand Ledge during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Grand Ledge High School.

East Lansing High School star running back Jace Clarizio plans to "stay home" for college and play football for Michigan State, he announced Tuesday evening.

Clarizio, a First-Team Division I-2 All-State selection as a junior, becomes the fifth player to pledge to MSU's 2025 class and first running back to do so. Clarizio is a three-star recruit and the 79th-ranked running back nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings. In 7 1/2 games this past season, he carried 148 times for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to the Division 2 state semifinals.

If Clarizio follows through with his commitment, he'll be the fourth East Lansing High School recruit since 1988 to play his college football a mile away. In that span, the Spartans have recruited 10 Trojans, with most preferring to leave their back yard for college.

Clarizio also had offers from USC, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Pitt, Kansas, Louisville and Iowa State, among others, according to 247Sports.

