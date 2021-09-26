Eagles vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks

The Eagles and Cowboys will have the football world all to themselves on Monday night, as both teams (1-1) compete for the division lead.

The Eagles will be without starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, who suffered a knee sprain this week and they’ll be without defensive end Brandon Graham and right guard Brandon Brooks for the foreseeable future.

The experts have made their picks and Dallas is the clear favorite.

The Inquirer -- Cowboys

Two of their three writers are rolling with Dallas.

Quarterback should be where Dallas has a distinct advantage. Prescott and Hurts aren’t facing off, per se, but this should be the most proficient offense — I almost forget to mention running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard — Jonathan Gannon’s defense will face in the first three weeks. The Eagles should have opportunities to throw downfield as long as Hurts has time, but I like the Cowboys in a home shootout. Prediction: Cowboys 31, Eagles 30

ESPN

All 11 experts are rolling with Dallas.

CBS Sports -- Cowboys

Prisco is rolling with Dallas. The Cowboys will be playing their home opener in this one after winning last week against the Chargers. The Cowboys played well on defense in that game, despite missing some key defensive players. Jalen Hurts will present a different challenge with his ability to get outside and run, but I think they will be ready to handle it. Dak Prescott will lead the Cowboys to their second win in a row. Pick: Cowboys 25, Eagles 17

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio is rolling with the Cowboys

Sporting News -- Eagles

The Cowboys have played two thrillers in two weeks, so Week 3 should be no different. The Eagles have lost their last three road games at Jerry World, but Jalen Hurts will flip the script in a back-and-forth battle with Dak Prescott. Always expect the unexpected with these two. Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Philly Voice -- Dallas

Jimmy Kempski is picking Dallas

PICK: Cowboys 28, Eagles 27 The Eagles have some matchups in their favor in this game, most notably their offensive line against an undersized and undermanned Cowboys defensive line. On paper, it's a significant advantage for the Eagles, and if it's one that they can dominate, they have a great chance of winning this game. It's the rest of the matchups that are concerning. Can the Eagles' wide receivers be more consistent? Can Jalen Hurts stand out on his own without the need for a new-but-different game plan that avoids exposing his weaknesses like it did in Week 1? Can Brandon Graham's replacement(s) take advantage of a matchup against a backup RT? Can the defense continue to limit big plays, and big numbers on the scoreboard? I'm not certain about any of that. What I am reasonably sure of is that the Cowboys have a really good offense, and that's probably good enough, for now, to handle an Eagles team that is finding their identity under a new staff, in primetime. It's close, but Dallas has the better team right now.

The Athletic -- Cowboys

Their experts are rolling with Dallas.

Bleacher Report: -- Cowboys

We wrap up the week with a deadlocked panel on what feels like another unpredictable and potentially wacky prime-time NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

USA Today -- Cowboys

USA Today experts are rolling with Dallas.

1

1