Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Miles Sanders among 6 to miss practice; Malik Jackson listed as limited

Glenn Erby

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first injury report in advance of Sunday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys and several big named Birds returned to practice. TE Dallas Goedert (ankle), WR Jalen Reagor (thumb), OT Jason Peters (foot), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), and S Rudy Ford (hamstring) were all participants.

Miles Sanders (knee) was among six players to sit out practice with injuries. Sanders was joined on the DNP list by Jack Driscoll (ankle), Nathan Gerry (ankle), Craig James (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (calf), and Lane Johnson (knee).


For the Cowboys, star guard Zack Martin (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.


Another Eagles note, Peters, Reagor, and Goedert are all in their 21-day practice windows and thus not listed on the practice report as participants.

