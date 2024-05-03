Eagles sign WR Johnny Wilson to rookie deal

The Eagles are on the board, as sixth round pick and former FSU wide receiver Johnny Wilson has signed his rookie deal ahead of minicamp.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound pass catcher will play wide receiver, although OC Kellen Moore will certainly find ways to scheme the NFL’s tallest receiver into positive red zone mismatches.

Wilson started his college career at Arizona State.

Wilson decided to transfer to Florida State, where he earned All-ACC recognition in each of his final two seasons. He finished his college career with 102 receptions for 1,757 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

