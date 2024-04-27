Eagles select FSU WR Johnny Wilson with pick No. 185 overall in 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles added more size, versatility and length to the wide receiver and tight end room, after selecting Johnny Wilson with pick No. 185 in the sixth round.

A big physical wide receiver with the size of a Harold Carmichael or Alshon Jeffery, Wilson averaged over 20 yards per catch in 2022 after transferring from Arizona State.

