Eagles sign WR John Ross to a 1-year deal

The Eagles are signing a familiar name after his rookie minicamp tryout, as former Bengals first-round pick John Ross has signed a one year deal with the team.

Ross held the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine at 4.22 seconds. Former Texas and Chiefs’ new rookie receiver Xavier Worthy broke it back in March.

In five seasons with the Bengals and Giants, Ross logged 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

