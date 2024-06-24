Padres place Fernando Tatís Jr. on 10-day IL due to stress reaction in leg

Tatís Jr. could return in early July or after the MLB All-Star break

Fernando Tatís Jr. is heading to the 10-day injured list due to what the San Diego Padres' medical staff diagnosed as a right femoral stress reaction. The 25-year-old has not played since Friday while battling tightness in his right quadricep for the past few weeks.

Not only is Tatís Jr. dealing with that, but he also has a left triceps bruise from when he was hit by a pitch on Friday by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea.

Padres manager Mike Shildt initially said there was a chance of using Tatís Jr. to pinch-hit, but an IL trip was needed after further evaluation showed that rest was necessary for Tatis to recover fully.

Shildt said a timetable for Tatís' return isn't clear. He could be back in the Padres' lineup in early July or not until after the MLB All-Star break.

Tatís has played in 80 games this season and is slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI.

The Padres currently sit second in the NL West and hold the final NL wild-card spot with a 41-41 record.