Eagles sign John Ross

Wide receiver John Ross is back in the NFL.

The Eagles announced that they have signed Ross to their 90-man roster on Thursday. Ross tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Ross last played in a regular season game with the Giants in 2021. He signed with the Chiefs in January 2023, announced his retirement in July and then signaled his intent to return to the field late last year.

The Bengals made Ross the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft, but he only appeared in 27 games for the team over four seasons. He had 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in those games and then had 11 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown with the Giants.

Ross takes the roster spot opened up by DeVante Parker's retirement and he'll try to earn a spot behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith in the Eagles receiving corps.