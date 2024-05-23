Eagles sign formerly retired wide receiver John Ross

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 08: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver John Ross (85) during OTA's on June 8, 2023 at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) ((Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

PHILADELPHIA - Wide receiver John Ross will ride his second wind as the newest member of the Eagles after retiring from the NFL last year, the team announced Thursday.

Ross signed a one-year contract after an impressive tryout at the Eagle’s recent rookie minicamp. He will fill the vacancy left by DeVante Parker, who announced his retirement Wednesday.

The ninth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent four seasons there before joining the New York Giants for one season and retiring in 2023 months after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 5’11, 194-pound receiver had 62 receptions, 957 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his 37 NFL games, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. In his last regular season with the Giants in 2021, Ross averaged over 20 yards per catch with 224 yards and 11 receptions.

He is also known for his former NFL combine record-breaking 4.22-second 40-yard dash, which was broken this year by Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy.

Injuries plagued Ross throughout his career, limiting him to an average of only seven games played during his first four seasons.

Ross will compete this offseason for a roster spot behind Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.