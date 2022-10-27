Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein kick off this week's podcast discussing the latter two moves, if the NFC teams are in an arms race ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline and some other possible trade candidates such as Brandin Cooks, Elijah Moore, Roquan Smith and Laremy Tunsil.

Later in the show, the crew discusses Bill Belichick's strange handling of quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench QB Matt Ryan for sophomore passer Sam Ehlinger.

Closing out the episode, Charles, Charles & Jori share a few embarrassing Halloween stories.

0:25 Philadelphia Eagles acquire DE Robert Quinn from Chicago Bears

6:20 New York Jets trade for RB James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars

10:15 Other trade candidates: Roquan Smith, Elijah Moore, Laremy Tunsil, Brandin Cooks & if Green Bay should trade for Cooks

22:05 Bill Belichick's troublesome handling of the Bailey Zappe/Mac Jones situation

39:25 Indianapolis Colts bench Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger

53:25 New Orleans Saints continue to start Andy Dalton; Russell Wilson's plane exercise routine

58:40 Embarrassing Halloween stories

Former Bears DE Robert Quinn and former Jaguars RB James Robinson were dealt this week to the Eagles & Jets respectively ahead of next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. (Photos by Steph Chambers/Getty Images; Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

